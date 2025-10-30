Solidion Technology Secures $1 Million Non-Dilutive Bridge Financing from Existing Shareholder

Company Reaffirms Commitment to Protect Shareholder Value and Pursue Strategic, Long-Term Capital Partners

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into a $1,000,000 non-dilutive bridge financing facility with one of its major shareholders.

This financing provides additional working capital to support Solidion's ongoing growth initiatives while avoiding dilution to existing shareholders.

Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology, stated:

"This transaction demonstrates confidence from our long-term investors and reinforces our commitment to disciplined capital management. We intend to continue avoiding highly dilutive financing structures and will focus on partnerships that align with our long-term growth strategy."

Solidion continues to advance its commercialization roadmap, including scaling pilot production capacity, developing strategic partnerships, and expanding customer relationships across the electric vehicle (EV), data center and energy storage sectors.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 525 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

