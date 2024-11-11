Solidion Technology Executes Strategic Memorandum of Understanding

Collaboration will Leverage Solidion's Patent Portfolio and Drive U.S. Manufacturing

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Bluestar Materials Company of Taiwan. This agreement will leverage Solidion's patent portfolio and accelerate the commercialization of its anode technology, including its recently disclosed technology that allow lithium batteries to be charged in 5 minutes.

The agreement will enable Solidion to explore and establish synergies in U.S. based manufacturing, commercialization strategies, and market opportunities related to Silicon (Si) and Silicon Oxide (SiOx) advanced battery solutions. Silicon and Silicon Oxide are now viewed as a more favored solution for battery technology over solid-state technology.

"This agreement positions Solidion to capture new market share in the U.S. while showcasing our Silicon-based solutions, which offer improved battery efficiency and energy density compared to conventional solid-state options on a worldwide basis," said Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion Technology.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation.

