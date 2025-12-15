Solidion Technology develops a new high-capacity, low-cost anode

Recently discovered anode is composed of low-cost silicon particles protected by a flexible rubber to significantly extend the range of commercial drones

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced that it has developed a new breed of silicon-rich high-capacity anode for lithium-ion batteries.

Solidion has pioneered multiple approaches to the design and production of low-cost, high-performance Si-rich anode materials, containing 45%-95% by weight of Si to extend the driving/flying ranges by 20-45%. This truly game-changing technology is based on the implementation of an elastic or flexible rubber to encapsulate Si particles and protect the entire anode electrode. These anode materials can be manufactured with innovative processes that are silane-free and CVD-free and make use of low-cost metallurgical-grade or reclaimed Si as a feedstock material.

Solidion's rubber protection technology, supported by 40+ US patents and numerous international patents, overcomes various technical and economical hurdles that have thus far impeded widespread acceptance of Si anode-based high-energy batteries. Solidion is ready to scale up the existing anode material manufacturing facility based in Dayton, Ohio and looking to expand the production in other regions of North America.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 525 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

