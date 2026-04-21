Solidion Awarded Key Patents on Drop-In Solid-State Conversion Technology

Enables Solid-State Battery Production at Existing Li-Ion Facilities Without New Equipment

DAYTON, Ohio, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: STI), today announced the grant of a series of key patents covering its proprietary liquid-to-solid electrolyte conversion platform — a technology that enables existing lithium-ion battery manufacturers to produce solid-state batteries without new equipment or process investment — adding to the Company's portfolio of over 345 patents.

Flame-resistant electrolytes are key to safe operations of energy storage systems (ESS) and all-types of electric vehicles, such as drones, electric bikes, e-automobile, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), and e-boats. The fire and explosion danger in conventional lithium-ion batteries is caused by certain highly volatile and flammable organic solvents commonly used in liquid electrolytes.

The technology invented includes using any current lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility to produce dry battery cells, injecting a proprietary liquid electrolyte into the dry cells, and then converting the liquid electrolyte inside the cells into a semi-solid or solid electrolyte, thereby reducing or eliminating flammability.

A major advantage of such a breakthrough technology is that solid-state batteries can be manufactured at-scale today rather than tomorrow, using existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. There is no need to develop new processes and equipment.

Solidion, a pioneer in this "liquid-to-solid conversion" technology, is positioned to readily transform the entire lithium-ion battery industry into producers of semi-solid and solid-state batteries.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of next-generation battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles applications. The Company holds 345+ patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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