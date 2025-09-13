Solid State Relay Market worth $2.36 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The solid state relay market is projected to grow from USD 1.74 billion in 2025 to USD 2.36 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The solid state relay (SSR) market is experiencing several key trends that influence its growth and adoption across industries. One major trend is the rising use of SSRs in electric vehicles (EVs) and charging infrastructure, where their ability to handle high currents, operate silently, and offer long service life is essential for battery management systems, DC–DC converters, and onboard chargers. Likewise, the growth of renewable energy-especially solar and wind-drives demand for SSRs in inverters, power distribution, and grid integration due to their quick switching and high dependability. Another important trend is the move toward Industry 4.0 and smart factories, where SSRs support automation, robotics, and process control with precision and maintenance-free operation. Technological advances such as IoT-enabled SSRs, compact designs, better thermal management, and hybrid solutions are also gaining popularity, enabling predictive maintenance and increased energy efficiency. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is becoming the largest market, driven by strong EV adoption, industrial automation, and electronics manufacturing, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are emphasizing high-value applications in medical devices, aerospace, and industrial power systems. Together, these trends position SSRs as vital for enabling efficient, safe, and sustainable switching solutions worldwide.

Solid State Relay Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 1.74 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 2.36 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By type, current rating, output voltage, mounting type, application, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Leakage current in "off" state raises reliability concerns in sensitive applications Key Market Opportunities Adoption of protected SSRs accelerates growth in automotive systems Key Market Drivers High-speed switching in industrial automation and process control applications

The solid-state relay (SSR) market is gaining momentum, driven by key factors and emerging opportunities across various industries. A major factor is the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), where SSRs play a vital role in battery management systems, onboard chargers, and DC fast-charging infrastructure. Their ability to handle high currents, operate silently, and deliver long service life without mechanical wear makes them essential in EV applications. Another significant factor is the increased focus on industrial automation and process control. As industries shift toward Industry 4.0, SSRs are widely used in motor drives, robotics, heating systems, and programmable logic controllers (PLCs), providing precision, reliability, and maintenance-free operation for continuous production.

AC SSR output voltage type contributed to a significant share of the solid state relay market in 2024.

The AC output solid state relay (SSR) segment is expected to hold a significant portion of the global SSR market because of its wide use in controlling alternating current loads across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. AC output SSRs are widely used for switching and regulating equipment such as motors, pumps, compressors, fans, and heating elements, making them essential in industries like manufacturing, HVAC, building automation, and consumer appliances. Their ability to provide quiet, arc-free, and dependable switching with high durability gives them an edge over electromechanical relays, especially in applications that require frequent on/off cycles and continuous operation. The increasing adoption of industrial automation and smart building systems further boosts the use of AC output SSRs, as they support efficient process control and energy conservation. Moreover, the rapid growth of renewable energy systems, including solar inverters and wind turbines, creates opportunities for AC SSRs in high-power load switching and grid integration. Their superior resistance to shock, vibration, and electromagnetic interference also makes them suitable for sensitive environments like medical equipment and semiconductor manufacturing. With these advantages and broad applications, AC output SSRs are poised to maintain a strong and significant presence in the solid state relay market during the forecast period.

Industrial automation is projected to capture the largest share of the solid state relay market during the forecast period.

Industrial automation is projected to dominate the solid state relay (SSR) market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for precision, efficiency, and reliability in manufacturing and process industries. SSRs are widely used in automation systems to control motors, heaters, conveyors, robotic arms, and programmable logic controllers (PLCs), where fast, silent, and maintenance-free switching is crucial. Unlike electromechanical relays, SSRs offer longer operational lifespans and better resistance to shock, vibration, and frequent switching cycles, making them ideal for continuous 24/7 industrial operations. The adoption of Industry 5.0 and smart factories further boosts the demand for SSRs, as these facilities require dependable components for digitalized process control, predictive maintenance, and energy efficiency. Applications such as temperature regulation in plastic molding, speed control in packaging equipment, and automated assembly lines heavily depend on SSRs to ensure consistent performance. Additionally, industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and chemicals rely on SSR-based automation to maintain product quality, safety, and compliance standards. As robotics, IoT-enabled monitoring, and renewable-powered systems become more integrated into manufacturing, industrial automation remains the largest and most influential segment for SSR adoption, ensuring its continued dominance in the global market.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the solid state relay market between 2025 and 2030.

Asia Pacific is expected to see the highest CAGR in the solid state relay industry from 2025 to 2030, mainly due to rapid industrialization, growing automotive production, and increased investments in electronics and medical infrastructure across countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan. The region's manufacturing sector is transforming through automation, smart factories, and Industry 4.0 practices, with solid state relays playing a key role in monitoring and optimizing machinery performance. In China and India, the automotive industry is experiencing strong demand for both internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), both of which need various solid state relays for applications like battery management and engine control. Furthermore, the industrial and building automation boom in Asia Pacific, driven by high automation penetration and the growth of smart home ecosystems, is increasing the need for miniaturized solid state relays in equipment and appliances. Additionally, government initiatives to improve medical access and support local medical device manufacturing are encouraging the adoption of solid state relays in diagnostic and monitoring equipment. The combination of a large manufacturing base, technological advancements, and supportive policies makes Asia Pacific the fastest-growing region for solid state relays during the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players in the global solid state relay companies include ABB (Switzerland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Eaton (Ireland), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Broadcom (US).

