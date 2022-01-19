Solid State Radar Market to Reach $2.82 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for radar systems in automotive and defense industries, advancement in solid state radar technologies, and surge in territorial battles drive the growth of the global solid state radar market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Solid State Radar Market By Frequency Band (L-Band, S-Band, X-Band, and Others), Waveform (Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave Radar, and Doppler Radar), and End User (Automotive, Aviation, Weather Monitoring, Military & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global solid state radar industry generated $1.81 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $2.82 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand for radar systems in automotive and defense industries, advancement in solid state radar technologies, and rise in territorial battles drive the growth of the global solid state radar market. However, high manufacturing cost hinders the market growth. On the other hand, high investment from developed countries in military sector and surge in adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 260+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15247

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to the implementation of lockdown, which forced the production facilities to close their operations temporarily. This, in turn, hampered the growth of the global solid state radar market.

Moreover, the supply chain was completely disrupted, due to which, the supply of raw materials were not on time.

Asian and European countries under lockdowns have suffered major loss of business and revenue, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

The X-band segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on frequency band, the X-band segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global solid state radar market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. X-band radars help in improving aviation safety and increase the operational safety of the overall air transport industry. The growing significance of climate and weather predictions has also fueled the demand for X-band solid state radar. However, the S-band segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15247

The commercial aviation insurance segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the military & defense segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global solid state radar market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in automation and advancements in defense surveillance systems. However, the weather monitoring segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global solid state radar market. This is due to extensive adoption of innovative processing technologies, development of industries, and high investment in military & defense projects. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is driven by factors such as increase in the defense budget of India and China and rise in demand for radar systems.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15247?reqfor=covid

Leading Market Players:-

BAE Systems

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Honeywell

L3Harris Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

SAAB AB

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Low Power Geolocation Market

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

Radar Transceiver IC Market

U.S. Insurance Third-party Administrator Market

MEMS Gas Sensor Market

Solid-State Lighting and Fluorescent Lighting Market

Tantalum Capacitors Market

Mid Infrared Laser Market

Indium Phosphide Compound Semiconductor Market

Low Power Geolocation Market

Embedded Controllers Market

Currency Sorter Market

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Currency Sorter Market- Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

World 4D Printing Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research