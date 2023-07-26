Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market size worth $ 1329.12 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 11.28% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size By Application, By Type, By End User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.28% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 554.51 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1329.12 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=25021

Browse in-depth TOC on "Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Rising Applications of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) in the Military Sector and End-User Adoption will boost the market growth during forecast period

Modern electrochemical systems called Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) directly generate electricity by oxidising fuel. High efficiency, long-term stability, fuel flexibility, minimal emissions, and cost-effectiveness are just a few advantages that these fuel cells may provide. The market for SOFCs is being driven by a number of factors, including expanding end-user adoption, rising military application rates, and new technological and energy demand trends. It also analyses regional market dynamics in North America as well as the obstacles to industry growth.

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Drivers

Because they can power a variety of devices, including military robots, UAVs, and communications equipment, SOFCs are increasingly used in the military. Their usefulness in military applications has been further increased by the development of portable and noiseless SOFCs.

In both home and business settings, SOFCs are becoming more and more common, especially for powering electronics like computers that have historically relied on batteries. The advantages of employing SOFCs for their energy efficiency and low emissions are being recognised by end users.

Hybrid SOFC technologies, which can run on several fuels and offer better flexibility and efficiency in power generation, are starting to appear on the market.

The adoption of SOFCs as an energy-efficient alternative is being fueled by the increased demand for sustainable energy sources and distributed power generation.

In energy-intensive data centres, SOFCs are being employed more and more to improve operating performance and enable real-time data backup.

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Growth Elements

A widening range of applications and Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market growth are being fueled by ongoing product advancements, such as the creation of portable and noiseless SOFCs for military use.

The development of SOFC technology and the expansion of its applications are both being aided by extensive research and development activities in fuel cell programmes.

The use of SOFCs is being accelerated by the deployment of favourable government policies encouraging renewable energy initiatives.

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Restraints

The widespread use of SOFCs is hampered by technical issues such high start-up times and operating temperatures.

Some potential customers may find the initial capital expense of establishing SOFC systems to be prohibitive.

Alternative power generating technologies compete with SOFCs, which can impede market expansion in some applications.

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Regional Analysis

During the projection period, the North American region is anticipated to lead Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market growth. Key factors influencing the adoption of SOFC in the region are the increased emphasis on research and development for hydrogen generation and the rising demand for fuel cell power generation.

Key Players in Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market

The study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Bloom Energy, Ceres Power Holdings, Hexis, Sunfire, Watt Fuel Cell Corporation, Elcogen, Ultra Undersea Sensor Systems, Atrex Energy, Aisin Seiki, Convion Fuel Cell Systems, Fuelcell Energy, Solidpower, Protonex, General Electric, and Ztek Corporation are a few major companies operating in the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market.

Strong growth in the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market is being fueled by increasing end-user adoption, rising military application rates, and new technological and energy demand trends. The market's future appears bright despite obstacles like technological difficulties, high capital costs, and competition from alternative technologies. With its emphasis on sustainable energy initiatives and R&D activities, the North American region is anticipated to play a crucial function in enabling the market's growth in the ensuing years.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market into Application, Type, End-User, And Geography.

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Application

Combined Heat & Power



Military



Power Generation

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Type

Tubular



Planar

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by End-User

Telecom Tower



Auxiliary Power Unit



Residential



Data Centers



Commercial & Retail



Portable & unmanned Systems

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Stationary Fuel Cells Market By Capacity (1 KW to 5kW, 5kW to 250kW), By Type (Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC)), By Application (Prime Power, Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)), By End Users (Transportation, Defense), By Geography, And Forecast

Fuel Cell Market By Product (PEMFC, PEFC, SOFC, MCFC ), By Application (Stationary, Transportation, Portable), By Geography, And Forecast

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bipolar Plate Market By Type (Graphite Plate, Metal Plate, Composite Plate), By Application (Hydrocarbon Fuel Cells, Hydrogen Oxygen Fuel Cells), By Geography, And Forecast

Battery & Fuel Cell Material Market By Product (Metals, Polymers, Carbon/graphite, Other), By Application (Active Materials, Current Collectors, Containers, Electrolytes), By Geography, And Forecast

5 Leading Solid Oxide Fuel Cells generating energy by oxidizing fuel

Visualize Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research