Solid Innovation For Green Tomorrow: XCMG to Launch New Energy Series and Lineup Over 40 Flagship Products at bauma 2025

MUNICH, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) is set to exhibit a lineup of over 40 construction equipment products and launch a new energy product series at bauma 2025, which will take place in Munich, Germany, from April 7 to 13.

As world's leading trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, construction vehicles and construction equipment, bauma 2025 presents the opportunity for XCMG to showcase its latest innovation achievements, technologies, products and solutions. Themed Solid Innovation for Green Tomorrow, XCMG's grand product lineup includes top models from six major categories of hoisting, excavating, loading and road machineries, aerial work platforms, as well as non-excavating machinery.

XCMG will be at booth FS.1005/4 at Messe München.

Aspired to become a leading enterprise in low carbon and emission reduction, XCMG is actively carrying out a sustainability roadmap and unswervingly takes the green development path of green innovation, green manufacturing, and green products. Centering on Powered by Green Innovation, XCMG's exhibition at bauma 2025 will debut a green, new energy product series while focusing on integrating the new energy development, financial system and aftermarket development.

In light of the future challenges, XCMG is promoting the digital transformation from traditional, single-point and localized informatization to global, full-value-chain and full-business-domain digitalization, improving overseas lean operation capability, and comprehensively enhancing localized service capability, especially the aftermarket services.

Since 1992, XCMG has continuously expanded the scale of its exhibition at bauma, contributing the solutions, intelligent innovations and power of XCMG to the global construction machinery industry. Now recognized in over 190 countries and regions, XCMG is making strides in the international market and supporting global infrastructure construction: it's joining hands with Rio Tinto in developing the Simandou iron ore project, the world's largest untapped reserve of high-grade iron ore; the group has set up a West Asia and North Africa value-added service center in UAE; and the export of 100 units of mining equipment to Australia has been the largest order to date.

In Europe, XCMG will continue to improve the service system and network, strengthen the service team, carry out professional trainings to break through the service bottlenecks, and at the same time, complete the construction of the German spare parts center, improve the efficiency of spare parts logistics and distribution, as well as management and market responsiveness.

