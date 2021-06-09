Solid Flow Rate Valve Control Market: Increased Product Usability in Construction Industry Drives Superb Demand Avenues in Market: TMR

- Growing use of product in construction industry is estimated to boost the growth of solid flow rate valve control market in the assessment period 2020–2030. Thus, market will expand at 4.5% CAGR during forecast period.

- Presence of several key players makes Southeast Asia a prominent region in the market.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid flow rate valve control finds application across a wide range of industrial sectors such as chemicals, food and beverage, water treatment, additive manufacturing, mining, and animal feed. The main purpose of this product is to offer control for material flow from hoppers, bins, silos, long downspouts, and chutes. The device is gaining immense popularity across end-user industries owing to several advantages it offers. Owing to the presence of pinion design and self-cleaning rack, the solid flow rate valve control are widely utilized for bulk material applications in which positive shut-off is needed through a standing material column.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) trust that the global solid flow rate valve control market is likely to expand at promising pace and touch the valuation of over US$ 2.2 Bn by 2030. It was accounted for more than US$ 1.4 Bn during 2019.

Solid Flow Rate Valve Control Market: Key Findings

Thriving Construction Industry Fuels Demand Avenues in Market

Solid flow rate valve control is extensively used across the building and construction industry. With the increased focus of major developing countries from all across the globe toward the infrastructure development, the construction industry in those regions is expanding at promising pace. This scenario, in turn, is creating lucrative avenues for vendors in the solid flow rate valve control market.

Market Enterprises Focus on Improving Product Quality

Major enterprises in the global solid flow rate valve control market are increasing their interest toward the research and development activities that are focused on material handling systems and technologies. Moving forward, players are also growing emphasis on the quality advancement of the products they offer.

Southeast Asia: Prominent Region for Market Development

On regional front, the market is likely to gather sizeable growth avenues in the Southeast Asia region. This growth is attributed to many factors including technological advancements, increasing presence of major players, and existence of rapidly expanding end-use industries in the region.

Solid Flow Rate Valve Control Market: Growth Boosters

The global solid flow rate valve control market is estimated to witness prodigious growth avenues in the upcoming years. One of the key factors driving the market growth includes increased device use in the chemicals and food and beverages industries from all across the globe.

Many players operating in this market are increasing interest in the research and development activities. Main motive of this strategy is the incorporation of technological advancements in their products. One of such latest advancement includes the development of digital flow metering technology.

Increasing use of solid flow rate valve control for regulating the flow of materials from silos, chutes, hoppers, and bins is expected to generate substantial demand avenues for market enterprises in the years to come. Moving forward, the market is likely to gain prominent growth opportunities on the back of increasing demand for bulk solid handling systems.

Several enterprises in the market are growing interest toward providing solid flow rate valve control as per the requirement of end-user industries. This strategy is helping them achieve upper hand over other competitors in the solid flow rate valve control market.

Solid Flow Rate Valve Control Market: Well-Established Participants

The report profiles key participants working in the solid flow rate valve control market. Thus, the study offers important data pertaining to many important aspects of players including their key product offerings, financials, strategic moves, and recent developments.

The list of key players in the market includes following names:

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Polimak Grup Endüstriyel Üretim San. A.Ş.

Salina Vortex Corporation

Schenck Process India Private Ltd

WAMGROUP S.p.A.

Coperion GmbH

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

DMN-WESTINGHOUSE

TBMA

Palamatic Process

XP Power

