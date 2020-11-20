Soldo strengthens with appointment of seasoned Fintech exec Mariano Dima as President

The appointment of Mariano Dima, whose previous experience includes CMO & EVP for product and innovation at Visa Europe, and senior roles at HomeAway/Expedia, Vodafone and PepsiCo, joins Soldo as President at a time where there is a huge opportunity for Soldo to help businesses optimise their financial processes, something that has become a real necessity given the current economic climate.

Working closely with Soldo's CEO Carlo Gualandri, Mariano will oversee Soldo's business in existing and new markets, and with a wealth of experience working in some of the world's largest high-growth technology and financial businesses, is ideally placed to build upon the foundations that have made Soldo such a success. His expertise in driving impressive growth globally across emerging sectors, specifically at Visa Europe developing and launching contactless and mobile payments across Europe, and HomeAway/VRBO, where he oversaw global growth that resulted in the $4bn sale to Expedia, will be central to supporting the growth ambitions of the business.

Commenting on the appointment, Soldo's Founder and CEO Carlo Gualandri said: "I'm delighted to welcome Mariano to the Soldo leadership team. We have been working closely together over the past year to build the team and expand our capabilities to scale the business, so I've seen first-hand the huge impact someone with such a high-profile fintech background will have on our business.

Gualandri continues: "As uncertainty persists for many businesses across Europe, Soldo's services offer them a means of escaping spending chaos. Mariano's background in high growth categories, product innovation and market expansion will allow us to scale up the delivery of our innovative platform at a time when they are needed most."

Earlier this year, Soldo extended its partnership with Mastercard® to continue the delivery of its innovative platform. It has also taken a number of measures to prepare for any outcome of Brexit including dual banking licences in the UK and Ireland, ensuring continuity of service to the thousands of companies across Europe that already benefit from a brighter way to manage business spending.

Sonali De Rycker, Partner at Accel commented: "Mariano has been a very active board member for more than a year and we are really excited for him to be joining the leadership team at Soldo, adding to what is already an impressive line-up of senior figures from the Fintech, software and financial services sectors. We're really excited by what Soldo will achieve in the year ahead as it continues to expand market share for its pay and spend automation platform."

Founded in 2015 by tech veteran Carlo Gualandri, Soldo is one of Europe's fastest-growing fintech companies. In 2019, the company raised a $61 million Series B round led by Battery Ventures and Dawn Capital with the participation of Accel and other existing investors - the largest round of funding ever secured by a pay and spend automation company.

Before Soldo, tracking and controlling spending was a dark art: businesses created workarounds for payments and stifled staff with financial admin. There's a brighter way.

Enable employees and departments to make purchases – from advertising to software, travel expenses to e-commerce. Control every cost with custom budgets and track transactions in real time. Connect accounting software to automate reporting and save hours, then use insights to grow. Soldo combines smart prepaid company cards with a comprehensive management platform. The brighter way to manage business spending. www.soldo.com.

