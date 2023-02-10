Soldier Systems Market worth $12.8 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The soldier system market is projected to grow from USD 10.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as the emphasis on improving troops situational awareness on the battlefield and the increased incidences of asymmetric warfare are positively driving the growth of the soldier systems market. Furthermore, rising defense spending, particularly in emerging economies, and consequent expenditures in purchasing such systems drive market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137230260

Browse in-depth TOC on "Soldier Systems Market" 185 – Tables

55 – Figures

248 – Pages

Vision type segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Vision systems include cameras, modules, and scopes used by soldiers for various military missions. Thermal cameras and NVGs are widely adopted among soldiers.

The soldier system market, by type, has been segmented into personal protection, respiratory protective equipment (RPE), communication, power & transmission, surveillance & target acquisition, navigation & health monitoring, vision, exoskeleton, and training & simulation. The demand for soldier systems has increased significantly worldwide due to technological advancements in soldier system devices.

The military segment held the largest market share in the soldier system market

Based on End User, Based on end users, the soldier system market has been classified into military and homeland security. The military segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the soldier system market in 2022. This segment growth can be attributed to the increased deployment of soldier systems in the military to ensure improved communication, enhanced navigation, and efficient situational awareness.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=137230260

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The Soldier System market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Law enforcement agencies are also increasingly using the technology, particularly in the North American region. Market growth in the upcoming years is probably going to be driven by increased spending in border security. These tools can aid border patrol agents in detecting and stopping smuggling, infiltration, and illegal immigration.

Major players operating in the Soldier System market include BAE Systems plc (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Saab AB (Sweden), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), General Dynamics (US), and Thales Group (France) are some of the market players.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=137230260

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Military Wearables Market by End User (Army, Navy, Air Force), Technology, Wearable Type (Headwear, Eyewear, Wristwear, Hearables and Bodywear) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027

C4ISR Market by Solution (Hardware, Application Software & Services), Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space), Application, End User (Defence & Space, Homeland Security, Commercial), Installation, and Region (2021-2026)

Mine Detection System Market by Application (Defence and Homeland Security), Deployment (Vehicle Mounted, Ship Mounted, Airborne Mounted and Handheld), Technology, Upgradation (OEMs and MROs), and Region (2021-2026)

Battlefield Management Systems Market by Solution (Hardware, Software) Platform (Armored Vehicles, Headquarter, and Command Centers, Soldier Systems), System, Component, Installation Type, End-User, Region (2020-2025)

Military Embedded Systems Market by Application, Platform (Land, Airborne, Unmanned, Naval, Space), Server Architecture (Blade Server, Rack-mount Server), Installation Type, Component, Services and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/soldier-system-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/soldier-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets