SOLARLIGHTKOREA CO.,Ltd Korea Has Developed "Electrical RESL (Recovery Solid Electrical Interphase)", New Promising Technology for Extracting Valuable Metals from Secondary Batteries

According to SNE Research, an energy market researcher, the global EV waste battery market, which was worth of KRW 1.65T in 2019, is expected to grow to KRW 20.2T in 2030. As the battery recycling industry is emerging, core resources are also drawing attention since they have low reserves and are difficult to extract.

SOLARLIGHTKOREA CO.,Ltd is holding a dominant position in the global energy recycling industry with "Electrical RESL (Recovery Solid Electrical Interphase), the innovative core technology for eco-friendly battery resource circulation, which completely removes lithium ions contained in a cathode of the secondary battery and transfers them all to the anode using rapid complete discharging. Since additional physiochemical reactions do not occur as changing into stable compounds, fire or explosion can be fully prevented even if the secondary battery is cut, ignited, or punctured.

In particular, this technology facilities to consume 99.99% of the remaining battery power to ensure stability, thus it is easy to recover valuable metals for future recycling. Extraction cost reduction is also enabled, thus further achievements will be expected in the industry by establishing a system for utilizing high value-added resources with improved efficiency and economic feasibility. It is also expected to enhance international competitiveness as a new growth engine and to contribute to resource development by creating new business demand for secondary battery recycling with a source technology for stable supply of valuable metals and non-polluting recovery.

"SOLARLIGHTKOREA CO.,Ltd's new technology is one of the core pre-processing technologies that are considered as an alternative solution to address the stability issue and economic/technological limitations, which are the hot topics in the battery recycling industry," said an executive director of SOLARLIGHTKOREA CO.,Ltd. "In the domestic and abroad secondary battery industry facing the problem of waste battery, a promising battery circular economy solution Electrical RESL (Recovery Solid Electrical Interphase) has become a base technology for the entire cycle of secondary batteries. It is expected to build a global resource circulation cluster and create future growth engine with this innovative recycling technology using rapid dry complete discharging."

Introduction of SOLARLIGHTKOREA CO.,Ltd

SOLARLIGHTKOREA CO.,Ltd, a leader of Korea battery industry, possesses ESS O&M operation technology and rich know-how related to secondary batteries. It is drawing attention in the industry for its technologies of maintaining a stable state with battery diagnosis and control, and recovering high-purity resource using the discharge process and physical stabilization of the battery, which are essential steps in the recycling system.

