Solar Vehicle Market to Reach $4.08 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 43.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Solar Vehicle Market by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Lead Acid, and Lead Carbon), Solar Panel (Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2030." According to the report, the global solar vehicle market is estimated to reach $329.5 million in 2023, and is expected to garner $4.08 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in concerns related to environmental pollution and increase in demand for energy-efficient solutions that can act as alternative to fuels drive the global solar vehicle market. However, less operational frequency and high costs related to integration of technology hinder the market growth. On the other hand, huge ongoing research activities in far-field wireless charging technologies and technological advancements create new opportunities in the market.

The passenger vehicle segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is estimated to account for nearly three-fifths of the total share of the global solar vehicle market in 2023, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the emergence of electric and hybrid vehicles containing self-charging concept. However, the commercial vehicle segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 45.2% from 2023 to 2030, owing to rise in demand for better and efficient transportation vehicles that are emission-free.

The lithium ion segment to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on battery type, the lithium ion segment would hold the largest market share of the global solar vehicle market, contributing to more than half of the total share in 2023, and is estimated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to long-lasting nature of this type of batteries. On the other hand, the lead carbon segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 45.7% from 2023 to 2030, owing to continuous development activities and usage of various solvent components.

North America to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period

Based on region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share based on revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global solar vehicle market in 2023, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to continuous developments and investments of different manufacturers to develop and provide emission free vehicles. However, Europe is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 46.3% from 2023 to 2030, owing to government regulations to utilize low emission vehicles and production of electric vehicles by manufacturers from Europe.

Leading market players

Volkswagen AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ford

Mahindra & Mahindra

Sono Motors

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group

Solar Electric Vehicle Company

Alke

Lightyear

Hyundai Motor Company

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy.

