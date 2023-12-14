Solar Tree Market to Reach $425.2 Million Globally by 2032 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rising adoption of solar trees as an efficient option for energy source is anticipated to drive the growth of the global solar tree market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region held the majority of the market share in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Solar Tree Market by Connectivity (Off-Grid, On-Grid), by Component (Battery, Solar PV Modules, Cables and Connectors, Others), by Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial, Utilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global solar tree market generated $247.4 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $425.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/280298

Prime Determinants of Growth

The solar tree market is propelled by various factors that contribute to its growth. Solar trees offer energy independence by allowing individuals and businesses to generate their own electricity, reducing reliance on centralized power grids. This enhances energy security during grid failures and power outages. Financial benefits also drive market growth, with potential savings on utility bills and income generation through incentives like net metering. However, the high upfront costs for solar trees compared to traditional solar panels hinders their widespread accessibility, thus restraining the market growth. On the other hand, evolving technology and smart grid integration present opportunities for more efficient and cost-effective solar tree designs, making them a compelling choice for urban environments. As cities grow and demand for renewable energy within urban landscapes rises, the demand for solar trees is likely to skyrocket, thus offering lucrative market growth opportunities.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $247.4 million Market Size in 2032 $425.2 million CAGR 5.7 % No. of Pages in Report 283 Segments covered Connectivity, Component, Application, and Region Drivers • Rising awareness about the benefits of solar trees over traditional energy sources • Growing governments incentives, tax credits, and subsidies to boost adoption of solar trees Opportunities • Global shift toward renewable energy sources • Increasing government support for sustainability initiatives Restraints • Relatively high costs of solar trees compared to traditional solar panels

COVID-19 Scenario

The global solar tree industry has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Disruptions in global supply chains, production, and transportation of solar panel components have impacted raw material availability and manufacturing processes, potentially affecting solar tree production.

Economic uncertainty and reduced spending have influenced the solar market, leading to delays or cancellations of projects and decreased investments in renewable energy, impacting solar tree demand.

Travel restrictions and social distancing measures during the pandemic posed challenges to solar panel installations, affecting the execution of projects and potentially impacting demand. The overall disruptions in the solar energy industry, including supply chain and workforce issues, have led to setbacks in the solar tree market.

Connectivity: Off-grid Sub-Segment to Grab Highest Share in the Forecast Period

The off-grid sub-segment of the global solar tree market accounted for the largest share of 63.0% in 2022 and is projected to witness substantial growth with a major CAGR of 5.9% by 2032. This dominance is due to increasing environmental awareness and the need to reduce carbon emissions. As the demand for renewable energy sources is rising, the adoption of off-grid solar trees is also expected to rise in the forecast period.

Procure Complete Report (283 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/green-energy-market

Component: Solar PV Modules Sub-Segment to Grow with the Highest CAGR in the Forecast Period

The solar PV modules sub-segment of the global solar tree market accounted for the largest share of 55.2% in 2022 and is projected to witness substantial growth with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is due to the rising popularity of solar PV modules as they offer a sustainable and eco-friendly energy solution, aligning with the increasing environmental consciousness worldwide

Application: Commercial & Industrial Sub-segment to Grow Significantly in the Forecast Period

The commercial & industrial sub-segment of the global solar tree market accounted for the largest share of 74.5% in 2022 and is projected to witness substantial growth with a CAGR of 5.9% by 2032. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly due to the rising adoption of solar trees in commercial & industrial sectors because of the surging global emphasis on renewable energy goals to reduce carbon emissions.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-tree-market/purchase-options

Region: Asia-Pacific Market to Grow with Highest CAGR in the Forecast Period

The solar tree market in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest share of 38.5% in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly with a highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The dominance of the region in the solar tree market can be attributed to the rapid economic growth and urbanization, leading to increased energy requirements. The region is experiencing a strong market demand for solar trees to meet surging energy needs.

Leading Players in the Solar Tree Market:

Spotlight Solar

Beam Global

IYSERT ENERGY

Solvis

SolarBotanic Trees Ltd

Solar Forma

Smartflower

NESSA

Power Tree

ARTEMIDE S.P.A.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global solar tree market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Solar Industry:

PERC Solar Panels Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Solar Panel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Containerized Solar Generators Market: Global Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2032

OFF-Grid Solar Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Solar Lights Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Solar Roofing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg