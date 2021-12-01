Solar Technology in Recreational Vehicles Catches Momentum as Consumer Interest Rises

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - There are many benefits of owning and traveling in an RV, such as flexibility, convenience, comfort, family appeal, affordability, the lure of the outdoors and adaptability. The people who cannot afford an RV or are not frequent travelers, for them, the RVs are available for the rent. People with recreational vehicles can stay overnight which is commonly known as recreational vehicle park or RV stop. More and more RV parks are expanding each year that provide many facilities. A report from ResearchAndMarkets said that: "The Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America 2018-2022 is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% during the period 2018-2022. The installation of solar technology in RVs will be a key trend driving the growth of the market. With the installation of external power generators that incurred additional costs and were not environment friendly, RV manufacturers are investing in manufacturing environment-friendly vehicles with solar generators. According to the report, the substantial cost savings by using RVs over conventional modes of vacation will drive the market growth. Consumers in the market are demanding for road trips and vacations that are cost-effective. For cost-effective planning of trips, consumers can choose among options such as driving own car and staying at a hotel, owning a RV, and renting a RV." Active EV stocks in news today include: Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK: TPII), Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA), Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV).

Another report from Goldstein Research added: "According to our global market study on the basis of extensive primary and secondary research: "One of the major trends in the global recreational vehicle (RV) industry is the eco-retro recreational vehicle where the vehicle is fitted with solar panels to power it's onboard accessories and a computer and GPS-system will position the panels to maximize their solar-intake. In addition, the kitchen will swivel, allowing for meal prep inside or out. According to the report, major driving factor for recreational vehicle (RV) industry is the increase of travel and tourism among people especially the younger generation. Consumers want to travel but don't want to invest in hotels and search for comfortableness."

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK: TPII) BREAKING NEWS - Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. Provides Sales, Distribution, and Production Update for SPREE Solar-Powered Golf Carts - Sales and production ramping up as the first SPREE distributor begins accepting orders - Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. is pleased to provide a progress update on the sales, distribution, and production of its SPREE solar-powered golf carts—the world's first solar-powered golf cart.



First SPREE distributor now accepting deliveries and is anxious for more - After entering into a distribution agreement with Phoenix-based San Tan in September, the company is pleased to announce that the initial response to the SPREE has been overwhelmingly positive.

Company CEO Murray Goldenberg stated, "San Tan has started to accept delivery of production units and is anxious to receive additional carts, which are being completed." The company forecasts an initial demand of approximately 300 units per year through San Tan, delivering an incremental boost to its existing direct sales channel.

Ramping up sales and production to meet a $2.52 billion market as ports clear - The company is now actively pursuing additional distributors to add to its national network as it prepares to ramp up production at its new Las Vegas facility.



Murray Goldenberg notes, "Supply chain issues caused by port backlogs have been a major impediment to bringing additional SPREE units onto the market. Without the timely delivery of vital components, we've had to hold back on generating demand that we couldn't meet."



"Now progress is being made in clearing port backlogs, we have confidence in our ability to meet demand and are now scaling up sales and production efforts in response," Goldenberg continued. The golf cart market is expected to reach U.S. $2.52 Billion by 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence. The company is confident that SPREE's market-leading benefits will enable it to capture a significant portion of this.



Big interest in fast-charging eCell technology that outlives the life of the cart - "As word of mouth spreads, customer interest in our solar-powered SPREE golf cart is growing due to the unbeatable advantages it has over traditional golf carts," said Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators.



"Besides its solar charging ability, one of the main factors driving interest in the SPREE is our maintenance-free eCell technology which delivers 30,000+ recharge cycles. This allows the eCell to outlive the life of the cart. Golf courses and other frequent use operators are quick to recognize this as a major advantage over traditional battery banks that require ongoing maintenance and replacement throughout the life of the cart," Goldenberg added. CONTINUED… Read this full press release for Triad Pro Innovators, Inc by visiting: https://triadproinc.com/news/



In other EV news of note:

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, recently announced that it has signed eight more leading powersports dealerships, bringing the total to 18 in less than two weeks of launching their dealership network program. It also announced two new key hires, expanding the growing organization's expertise with proven powersports veterans. As of November 8, 2021, Dave Auringer was named National Sales Director and Kenneth Cookaccepted the role of Regional Sales Manager, Southeast.

"The official launch of our dealership program has been nothing short of incredible as we keep quickly adding influential dealers to the network. On top of this, we are thrilled to bring on two industry leaders to help us determine who best fits our brand for the future," said Melissa Coffey, Director of International Sales and Business Development. "Dave Auringer and Ken Cook represent the cream of the crop when it comes to building out a dealer network. Their contacts in the industry are unparalleled, which gives us great confidence in their ability to take our brand to the next level in 2022 and beyond."

Auringer will oversee all US regional markets with a team of talented Regional Sales Managers. Auringer, a lifetime powersports enthusiast, has extensive experience in bringing new and revived brands to market. In the past 10 years he has worked to establish and turn around dealership networks for brands like Sea-Doo, Indian Motorcycles, ROXOR, CFMOTO, and Excelsior-Henderson. Additionally, Auringer has recruited and placed a wealth of top talent in the powersports industry over 17 years with his personal business Dave Auringer & Associates.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, recently announced its financial results for the third quarter 2021. Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "We delivered a strong quarter with China sales volume up by 59.9% amid weaker economic conditions. Our expansion strategy in product offerings and retail coverage combined with targeted marketing and promotional activities continued to be effective in driving sales volume growth and increasing our market share. Our cost optimization initiatives have shown positive results since September and we expect to benefit more in the future quarters. The widened product portfolio and channel coverage also laid a strong foundation for our growth in Q4 and 2022."

Dr. Li continued, "The decrease of sales volume in the international markets was mainly caused by the impact of COVID-19 during the third quarter and the ongoing difficulties in international shipping, which we expect to improve in Q4. In Q3, we successfully launched our kick-scooter KQi3 in the international markets and received orders for more than 15,000 units during the third quarter. In September, we started to deliver kick-scooters to the international markets and there will be more deliveries in the fourth quarter. Furthermore, we will be debuting five exciting new products at EICMA 2021, in Milan just for the global markets, including our most powerful 125cc electric moped, the MQiGT-EVO, our first 150cc hybrid moped, the YQi, our upgraded e-bike BQi and two additional KQi series kick scooters, demonstrating our continued commitment in global sustainable micro-mobility markets. With these new products, we are very excited about the growth prospects of our business for the global markets and look forward to continued growth."

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle ("EV") charging networks, recently announced the launch of the Volta Media Network, offering advertisers a digital, location-based network that engages consumers where they shop, simultaneously driving measurable business results and environmental impact.

In the next three years, electric cars will be more affordable than internal combustion engine cars. Additionally, $500 billion of U.S. gas stations' revenue is up for grabs as more and more drivers go electric. People will no longer go to the gas station to fuel up - they will fuel up where they already go. Volta's EV charging network is predicated on this fundamental shift in transportation and its associated infrastructure needs as the world moves to more sustainable sources of mobility.

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, recently announced that it is now accepting vehicle reservations from customers in Arizona, the sixth state in Arcimoto's nationwide expansion plan.

Arcimoto began reaching out to Arizona preorder customers with the opportunity to reserve an Arcimoto. First Arizona vehicle deliveries are anticipated to begin in Q1 2022. "We are thrilled to introduce Arcimoto vehicles to Arizona, which has long been one of our most popular states for overall preorders," said Arcimoto Founder and CEO, Mark Frohnmayer. "From Scottsdale to Sedona and the Grand Canyon to Havasu Falls, Arizona is an ideal market for both everyday drivers and tourist rentals. To all of our longtime, loyal Arizona preorder customers, thank you so much for your patience. The wait for Arcimoto in Arizona is over."

