Sungrow, global leader in PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) solutions, has supplied 180 units of their SG350HX string inverters to a 70 MWp solar power plant in Simo, Lapland. The park will be one of the largest in Finland —marking it also one of the world's northernmost large-scale PV installations. The project, developed by Solarigo Systems Oy and supported by distributor PVO International, demonstrates the viability of large-scale PV even in Arctic conditions. It is already the second project Sungrow supports in Simo after a 60 MWh Battery Storage Project earlier this year.

Solar Power at the Edge of the Arctic: Sungrow Powers one of the worlds Northernmost large-scale PV Project

Located just 100 km below the Arctic Circle, the 95-hectare site will host approximately 120,000 solar panels. The project will be connected to already existing wind turbines, forming a hybrid power plant that supports Finland's carbon neutrality goals.

Technology Built for the North

The SG350HX inverters from Sungrow were selected for their performance in cold, wet, and demanding environments. With IP66 and C5 anti-corrosion protection, smart air-cooling and weather-protected design, the inverters will maintain stable operation despite freezing temperatures, ice, and excess moisture. Installed directly under the PV module structures, they will function even when their enclosures are frozen—ensuring minimal disruption and high reliability.

"Sungrow's SG350HX inverter was a natural choice for this project," said Jere Graf, Project Manager at Solarigo. "Its performance in previous installations has been strong, and the updated version offers even more flexibility and reliability. We value Sungrow's technical support and long-term warranty terms, which are essential for projects in remote and demanding locations."

A Partnership for Clean Energy

The project is a collaboration between EPC Solarigo and PVO International, which supplied the solar panels and Sungrow's inverters. Solarigo, Finland's largest developer and operator of utility-scale solar PV parks, brings extensive experience in building PV infrastructure in northern conditions.

"As solar energy expands into new frontiers, we are proud to support our partners with technology that performs reliably—no matter the conditions", says Henry Särkisilta, Key Account Manager at Sungrow Finland. "The powerful SG350HX and its flexible connection options make it well-suited for projects in challenging environments. This project is a great example of how innovation can drive the energy transition, even in remote parts of Europe."

Advanced Inverter Technology

SG350HX is designed for utility-scale PV systems and one of Sungrow's most powerful and efficient string inverters. Its high power density and smart diagnostics lower installation and maintenance costs. The inverter features up to 16 maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) with a maximum efficiency of 99%, enabling high energy yields under variable conditions. It includes smart safety features such as a reactive power response time, less than 30 ms, stable operation also in extremely weak grids and is compliant with global grid codes.

Commitment to the Nordics

This project follows Sungrow's recent deployment of a 60 MWh battery energy storage system in Simo together with FRV AmpTank joint venture, further strengthening the company's presence in the Nordic region.

As Finland moves toward a greener energy landscape, the PV and ESS projects in Simo showcase that intelligent energy solutions can create a cleaner and more resilient grid, aligned with Sungrow's mission, Clean power for all.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com

About Solarigo

Solarigo is the only Finnish solar partner that develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale solar PV parks – all under one roof. With over 300 solar power plants completed and as Finland's largest seller of solar electricity, Solarigo is the most experienced partner for large-scale solar projects in northern conditions. Since 2015, Solarigo's goal has been clear: to build a lower-emission future by making solar energy simple, reliable, and profitable. Solarigo doesn't just deliver projects – but creates long- term value for customers seeking predictable returns, technical excellence, and a committed partner. For more information, please visit: www.solarigo.fi

