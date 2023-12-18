Solar Panel Recycling Market to Surpass US$ 1,049.4 Million by 2030 - CoherentMI

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Solar Panel Recycling Market is estimated to value at US$ 298 Million in the year 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,049.4 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.7% during forecast period 2023-2030.

The solar panel recycling market is driven by the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, particularly solar energy, across the globe. As the demand for solar panels continues to rise, there is a growing need for proper disposal and recycling of end-of-life solar panels. This is primarily due to the presence of toxic materials such as lead, cadmium, and silicon in solar panels, which require proper treatment to prevent harm to the environment and human health.

Furthermore, stringent government regulations and policies aimed at reducing electronic waste and promoting sustainable energy solutions are further driving the market growth. These policies mandate manufacturers to establish recycling infrastructure and take responsibility for the end-of-life management of solar panels, thereby boosting the adoption of solar panel recycling services.

Market Trends:

Increasing investments in solar panel recycling infrastructure: With the growing awareness about the environmental impact of improperly disposed solar panels, there is an increasing trend of investments in solar panel recycling infrastructure. Various government agencies and private organizations are investing in specialized recycling facilities equipped with advanced technologies to efficiently recycle solar panels and recover valuable materials from them.

Technological advancements in solar panel recycling: The market is witnessing significant advancements in recycling technologies for solar panels. These advancements aim to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the recycling process, enabling the recovery of a higher percentage of valuable materials from end-of-life solar panels. Innovations such as robotic dismantling, chemical recycling, and thermal treatment are expected to drive the growth of the solar panel recycling market in the coming years.

Recent development:

In January 2021, RecyclePV introduced the DolarCYCLE modular PV recycling saystem, which recycles various types of solar panels in an eco-friendly manner.

In September 2020 , Reclaim PV Recycling has announced the opening of a new solar panel recycling factory in France .

Market Opportunities in the Solar Panel Recycling Industry:

Increasing Adoption of Solar Energy

As the world strives towards achieving a cleaner and sustainable energy future, the adoption of solar energy has witnessed tremendous growth. This surge in solar panel installations has subsequently led to an increased need for solar panel recycling. The market opportunity lies in effectively recycling and reusing the materials used in solar panels to reduce waste and minimize the environmental impact of the solar industry.

Government Initiatives and Regulations

Governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations and policies to promote sustainable energy practices. Several countries have mandated the proper disposal and recycling of solar panels. This regulatory push creates a significant market opportunity for solar panel recycling companies to meet the growing demand for responsible end-of-life management of solar panels.

Market Key Takeaways in the Solar Panel Recycling Industry:

Solar Panel Recycling Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing adoption of solar energy and government initiatives promoting sustainable energy practices.

during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing adoption of solar energy and government initiatives promoting sustainable energy practices. On the basis of Panel Type, the Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Panel segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This can be attributed to the higher efficiency and longevity of monocrystalline silicon solar panels compared to other panel types.

On the basis of Resin Process, the Thermal method is anticipated to dominate the market. The thermal process provides effective recycling solutions by separating the glass, metal, and silicon elements of the solar panels, ensuring maximum resource recovery.

In terms of Shelf Life, the Early Loss segment is expected to dominate. This segment includes solar panels that have experienced premature failure due to manufacturing defects or improper installation, presenting a significant opportunity for recyclers to salvage valuable materials.

In the End-User segment, the Residential sector is expected to have a dominant position. This is due to the increasing adoption of solar panels by homeowners for residential energy generation, leading to a higher volume of end-of-life panels that need recycling.

From a regional perspective, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the solar panel recycling market. Rapid industrialization, government support, and a large installed base of solar panels in countries like China and India contribute to the market's growth in this region.

is projected to dominate the solar panel recycling market. Rapid industrialization, government support, and a large installed base of solar panels in countries like and contribute to the market's growth in this region. Key players operating in the solar panel recycling market include Reclaim PV Recycling, Silcontel, Rinovasol, RecyclePV, ECS Refining, REMA PV Systems, Dongfas Group, Rinovasol Group, Envaris, Recycle Solar Technologies Limited, Experia Solution, CCL Recycling, PV Cycle, First Solar, Aurora Solar Recycling, Solarcycle Recycling, and PV Recycling. These companies are actively involved in the collection, processing, and recycling of solar panels, contributing to the sustainability of the solar energy industry.

Read complete market research report, "Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Panel Type, By Process, By Shelf Life, By End User, By Region, and other Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by CoherentMI.

Solar Panel Recycling Market Segmentation:

By Panel Type Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Panels Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Panels Thin Film Solar Panels Others (Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS))

By Process Thermal Mechanical Laser Chemical Others (Shot blasting, magnetic, gravity)

By Shelf Life Early Loss Normal Loss Degradation Loss Others (slow loss, rapid loss)

By End User Residential Commercial & Industrial Utility

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





GCC Countries





Rest of Middle East & Africa

In conclusion, the solar panel recycling market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing adoption of solar energy and government initiatives promoting sustainability. The dominant segments include Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Panels, Thermal Resin Process, Early Loss Shelf Life, and the Residential End-User sector. The Asia Pacific region leads the market, and key players are actively involved in recycling activities to ensure a sustainable future for the solar energy industry.

