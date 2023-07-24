Solace Receives Support from Government of Canada to Accelerate Evolution of Event-Driven Architecture Platform

R&D investment will help fuel company's pioneering efforts around hybrid integration

OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leading enabler of event-driven architecture (EDA) for real-time enterprises, announced today that it is receiving advisory services and up to CDN $10 million in non-dilutive research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Canadian-headquartered Solace has helped hundreds of organizations worldwide act and react on real-time data, or events, to improve operational efficiencies and deliver optimal customer experiences. Funding will primarily be used to add hybrid integration capabilities to Solace's EDA offering, called PubSub+ Platform , including the introduction of a rich library of connectors and transformations; enhanced data movement performance and scale for new exchange patterns and use cases; and the integration of "event management" capabilities with existing API management solutions.

"Operating in real-time is a critical requirement for digital transformation, and the event-streaming and management technology that Solace provides is a fundamental part of what global organizations need to achieve this," said Denis King, President and CEO, Solace. "We are incredibly grateful for NRC IRAP's support as we continue on our mission to advance the state of the art of EDA in this dynamic global market."

About Solace

As the experts in EDA, Solace helps enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, a complete events streaming and management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com .

Solace Press Contacts

Americas & Europe

IBA International

Jamie Kightley

Jkightley@iba-international.com

+44 (0) 1572 757932

UK

Positive

Carl Escoffier

cescoffier@positivemarketing.com

+44 (0)780 080 5625

APAC

Rice Communications

Neil Mirano

neil.mirano@ricecomms.com

+65 3157 5685

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1142738/4172381/Solace_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Solace Corporation