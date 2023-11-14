Solace Appoints Business and Technology Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leading enabler of event-driven architecture for real-time enterprises, today announced the addition of industry veterans Don Callahan and Steve Mills to its Board of Directors.

Daniel (Don) Callahan is an Executive Partner at Bridge Growth Partners and currently serves as a Director at Scotiabank, WEX Inc., Tata Consultancy Services and Kore.ai. From 2007 until his retirement in December 2018, Mr. Callahan held several officer roles at Citigroup, including most recently as Citigroup's Chief Administrative Officer and Global Head of Operations, Technology and Shared Services. Prior to joining Citigroup, Mr. Callahan held various senior executive positions at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse. Earlier in his career, he spent 12 years at IBM, where he held a number of management positions, including Director of Strategy for IBM Japan.

Steve Mills is an Executive Partner at Bridge Growth Partners and currently serves as a Director at Marsh and McLennan and Syniti. Steve began his career at IBM in 1973 and held various positions over his 42-year career with the company. During his tenure at IBM, Mills oversaw many of IBM's key strategic initiatives including transaction systems, development tools, security products, database and analytic offerings, including IBM Watson. He directed organic investments and acquisitions measured in the billions of dollars, and under his leadership IBM acquired and integrated over 150 companies.

"Both Don and Steve bring a wealth of relevant experience and industry expertise to the Solace board, and we are thrilled to welcome them as new directors," said Denis King, President and CEO, Solace. "Their insights and guidance will prove to be invaluable as Solace continues to advance the state of the art of EDA in this dynamic global market."

As the experts in EDA, Solace helps enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, a complete events streaming and management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Established enterprises worldwide use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com .

