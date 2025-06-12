Solace Announces Paul Fitzpatrick as Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer

News provided by

Solace Corporation

12 Jun, 2025, 13:00 GMT

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven integration for the agentic age, announced today that Paul Fitzpatrick has joined the company as its new Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Paul Fitzpatrick joins Solace as its new Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer.

Fitzpatrick brings deep experience in enterprise software go-to-market, having held senior leadership roles with IBM, Cognos and Halogen Software. His resume also includes a prior stint at Solace where he led partnerships, global customer education, field enablement and performance management. Fitzpatrick joins Solace from Shopify, where he led the development of the company's enterprise partner ecosystem, and evolution of global partner programs and education.

"Paul brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of building strong brands and driving growth in the technology sector," said Denis King, President and CEO, Solace. "His strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our global presence and help more organizations capitalize on the transformative potential of data and AI through an event-driven integration strategy."

"Enterprises worldwide are embracing AI into their everyday workflows and processes, and with that comes the critical need to move data in real-time. As a product-led company with a proven reputation in event-driven integration, Solace is uniquely positioned to help companies turn their AI ambitions into reality," said Fitzpatrick. "I'm looking forward to helping further establish Solace as the digital nervous system for the real-time, event-driven agentic world."

Over the past two decades, Solace has helped many of the world's leading companies realize the potential of real-time data, or events, to grow revenue, improve operational efficiencies and deliver optimal customer experiences.  Solace is a core technology for leading organizations including global investment banks, retailers, telcos, and manufacturers.

About Solace:

Solace helps enterprises adopt AI by enabling real-time, event-driven data movement across their entire business. Built on a modern event-driven architecture, Solace Platform connects systems, applications, and AI agents with the data they need — securely, seamlessly, and at scale. Established enterprises worldwide – including RBC Capital Markets, HeinekenPSA Singapore and Schwarz Group – trust Solace to enable time-sensitive applications and processes; modernize their application and integration landscape; and create seamless digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com.

Press Contacts






Europe & Americas

UK

APAC

IBA International

Positive

Rice Communications

Jamie Kightley

Daniel Brown

Neil Mirano

Jkightley@iba-international.com

dbrown@positivemarketing.com

neil.mirano@ricecomms.com

+44 (0) 1572 757932

+44 7480 924144

+65 3157 5685

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707630/Paul_Fitzpatrick_joins_Solace.jpg

Also from this source

Solace Unlocks Full Potential of Event-Driven Integration with Introduction of PubSub+ Micro-Integrations

Solace Unlocks Full Potential of Event-Driven Integration with Introduction of PubSub+ Micro-Integrations

Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven enterprises, today announced the addition of micro-integrations to its event-driven...
Solace Ranked Exemplary Provider by ISG Software Research in 2024 Application Integration Buyers Guide

Solace Ranked Exemplary Provider by ISG Software Research in 2024 Application Integration Buyers Guide

Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven enterprises, today announced it was named an "Exemplary Provider" in ISG Software Research's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics