Solace Announces Paul Fitzpatrick as Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven integration for the agentic age, announced today that Paul Fitzpatrick has joined the company as its new Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer.

Fitzpatrick brings deep experience in enterprise software go-to-market, having held senior leadership roles with IBM, Cognos and Halogen Software. His resume also includes a prior stint at Solace where he led partnerships, global customer education, field enablement and performance management. Fitzpatrick joins Solace from Shopify, where he led the development of the company's enterprise partner ecosystem, and evolution of global partner programs and education.

"Paul brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of building strong brands and driving growth in the technology sector," said Denis King, President and CEO, Solace. "His strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our global presence and help more organizations capitalize on the transformative potential of data and AI through an event-driven integration strategy."

"Enterprises worldwide are embracing AI into their everyday workflows and processes, and with that comes the critical need to move data in real-time. As a product-led company with a proven reputation in event-driven integration, Solace is uniquely positioned to help companies turn their AI ambitions into reality," said Fitzpatrick. "I'm looking forward to helping further establish Solace as the digital nervous system for the real-time, event-driven agentic world."

Over the past two decades, Solace has helped many of the world's leading companies realize the potential of real-time data, or events, to grow revenue, improve operational efficiencies and deliver optimal customer experiences. Solace is a core technology for leading organizations including global investment banks, retailers, telcos, and manufacturers.

About Solace:

Solace helps enterprises adopt AI by enabling real-time, event-driven data movement across their entire business. Built on a modern event-driven architecture, Solace Platform connects systems, applications, and AI agents with the data they need — securely, seamlessly, and at scale. Established enterprises worldwide – including RBC Capital Markets, Heineken, PSA Singapore and Schwarz Group – trust Solace to enable time-sensitive applications and processes; modernize their application and integration landscape; and create seamless digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com.

