Sokin Launches Stablecoin Capabilities to provide Hybrid Finance Platform Unifying Digital Assets and Fiat

Global business payments company combines traditional currency and stablecoin accounts, settlement, and on/off ramp capabilities in a single hybrid finance platform

Live today, businesses can now open stablecoin accounts, convert between fiat and stablecoins, and settle cross-border payments

Acquires Genpaid–a multichain payments company for stablecoins–accelerating Sokin's rollout of stablecoin capabilities

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sokin, the global business payments and finance platform, today announced the launch of its stablecoin capabilities, transforming its offering into an all-in-one finance platform that unifies traditional currency treasury operations with stablecoin accounts and settlement rails.

Logo of Sokin

Sokin's stablecoin capabilities are designed so finance teams never have to think about the underlying technology. The complexity of managing stablecoins has been stripped away; there are no private keys, no contract addresses or native blockchain fees to worry about. A company's stablecoin wallet sits alongside its traditional currency accounts in the same dashboard, with the same approvals, compliance, reporting, and reconciliation tools.

The launch represents the first of a phased rollout through 2026. From today, select Sokin clients can open accounts, send and receive, and convert between traditional currencies and stablecoins. Subsequent phases will add stablecoin swap, embedded payment acceptance for merchants, stablecoin yield and expanded API infrastructure for third-party platforms.

"When you're running a global business, what matters is that your payment arrives fast and costs less, not which rail it travels on. We're building the infrastructure to make that choice invisible. Send in pounds, receive in pesos, and the optimal route happens automatically. Stablecoins will be a major upgrade for global commerce and our leading, end-to-end embedded payments platform," Vroon Modgill, CEO and Founder of Sokin

Sokin has simultaneously acquired blockchain native company Genpaid, a multichain non-custodial crypto payments and finance platform for stablecoins with advanced capabilities. These include AI-compatible and agentic payments on protocols from Coinbase and Google. As part of the acquisition, Genpaid founder Ross Kolodyazhnyi has been appointed to lead Sokin's stablecoin solution.

"The combination of Genpaid's multichain stablecoin payment infrastructure with Sokin's regulated payment infrastructure is a truly exceptional proposition for businesses. Unlike some others in this space who rely on third-party infrastructure, Sokin owns its full stablecoin technology stack with this acquisition. I'm delighted to join Sokin, a company with unbelievable growth potential and ambition," said Ross Kolodyazhnyi, Senior VP AI and Crypto Payments at Sokin.

Sokin's stablecoin capabilities to include:

Global stablecoin payments: Send and receive stablecoins globally, 24/7, with no settlement delays or intermediary banks.

Send and receive stablecoins globally, 24/7, with no settlement delays or intermediary banks. On/off ramp across 170+ countries: Convert between traditional currencies and stablecoins through Sokin's established banking partnerships, connecting stablecoin rails to local payment systems worldwide.

Convert between traditional currencies and stablecoins through Sokin's established banking partnerships, connecting stablecoin rails to local payment systems worldwide. Major stablecoin and network support: Compatible with key stablecoins including USDC, USDT, USDS (Sky dollar), PYUSD, and EURC, across Tron and Ethereum-based blockchain networks, which handle the majority of global stablecoin volume.

Compatible with key stablecoins including USDC, USDT, USDS (Sky dollar), PYUSD, and EURC, across Tron and Ethereum-based blockchain networks, which handle the majority of global stablecoin volume. Invisible bridge rail settlement: Businesses send and receive in their local currencies. Sokin can route cross-border payments through stablecoin rails, offering it as an alternative settlement method for the fastest, lowest-cost path.

Businesses send and receive in their local currencies. Sokin can route cross-border payments through stablecoin rails, offering it as an alternative settlement method for the fastest, lowest-cost path. Infrastructure for fintechs and stablecoin platforms: On/off ramp capabilities and embedded payment APIs allow third-party platforms to offer stablecoin-powered payments and treasury services without building their own compliance and banking infrastructure.

On/off ramp capabilities and embedded payment APIs allow third-party platforms to offer stablecoin-powered payments and treasury services without building their own compliance and banking infrastructure. Ecommerce payment acceptance: Capability to directly accept stablecoin payments from customers via Sokin Checkout, simplifying the merchant experience and increasing conversion.

Capability to directly accept stablecoin payments from customers via Sokin Checkout, simplifying the merchant experience and increasing conversion. Generate returns on stablecoin balances: Capability to generate yield across stablecoin holdings directly within the platform.

Businesses interested in accessing Sokin's capabilities can register for early access at sokin.com/stablecoin-program

About Sokin

Sokin was founded in 2019 with a simple vision to remove borders, barriers and burdens associated with international payments. Today it enables global businesses to send and exchange more than 70 currencies and hold balances in 26 currencies with its multi-currency IBAN and local currency accounts — all through one comprehensive platform that streamlines cross-border accounts payable, receivable, and treasury operations. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has offices in the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Mexico, Norway and India. For more information, visit www.sokin.com.

Media Contact

James Hannaford, Chief Growth Officer — james.hannaford@sokin.com

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