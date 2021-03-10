Sojern and Mews Partner to Help the Hospitality Industry Accelerate COVID-19 Recovery

LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, and Mews , the leading cloud-based property management system (PMS), have partnered to bring to market an integrated solution for hoteliers and their guests. The partnership will give Mews customers access to powerful multi-channel media solutions aimed to drive direct bookings.

"Mews is at the forefront when it comes to revolutionising the traditional property management system. Ever since our first call with the team we have been impressed with their product offering, the team and their ethos," said Josh Beckwith, Senior Director of Strategic Accounts, Sojern. "We share a commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions to help hotels and embrace the future of the hospitality sector."

Mews is designed to simplify and automate all operations for modern hoteliers and their guests. From the booking engine to check-out, and front desk to revenue management, the process is easier, faster and more connected. Owning the customer experience is vital and direct bookers use more hotel services, such as self check-in and that drives higher loyalty. The solution supports various accommodation types—including large group chain hotels, small independent hotels, apartments and hostels. The alliance between Sojern and Mews will essentially drive direct sales aspirations.

"At Mews, we believe that you should be able to present your brand in the best possible way, telling your story to the fullest. That's why we're so excited to welcome Sojern to our platform for a fully scaled model of how properties can manage to tell their story and encourage customers to book direct," said Richard Valtr, Founder, Mews.

About Sojern

Sojern is a leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern activates multi-channel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travelers around the world.

About Mews

Founded by ex-hoteliers, Mews is a next-generation hospitality cloud for hotels, hostels, apartments and more. Mews serves over 1,800 properties across more than 60 countries in all five continents and works with a huge number of hospitality tech companies to provide hoteliers with an unbeatable platform—no other PMS offers as many integrations.

