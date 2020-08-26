Sofwave Medical Announces Large Scale Push Into North American, APAC and EMEA Markets

Industry veterans with extensive experience leading global sales and marketing service organizations join Sofwave executive team

YOKNEAM, Israel, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofwave Medical Ltd., an emerging aesthetic company, announces it is developing new global sales and distribution channels for the roll-out of its Sofwave ultrasound-based system, the newest technology to hit the market to improve fine lines and wrinkles on the face and neck. As part of this expansion, the company has hired top global sales executives to expand distribution channels across North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe / Middle East / Africa (EMEA) regions.

Sofwave's system addresses an unmet need for practitioners to offer patients a safe, highly effective non-invasive treatment solution for face and neck wrinkle reduction and rejuvenation that also provides a solid ROI for aesthetic practices.

"We're bringing people on board that are very knowledgeable of the global market, are key players in the aesthetic space, and are recognized for the regional leadership achievements over the last 20 years," stated Louis Scafuri, Sofwave's CEO and acknowledged industry leader, and former CEO of Syneron Candela and COO and President of Lumenis.

The team leading this effort include John Nippler, Vice President, North America, and previously with Merz Aesthetics in a variety of leadership roles; Hans Edel, industry veteran with extensive experience focused on setting up and implementing sales, marketing and distribution of companies including InMode, Syneron and Lumenis in Europe, Middle East and Africa territories; and Wolfgang Kramer, currently Sofwave Vice President of Asia Pacific, who helped to successfully guide a variety of device companies, including Venus Concept, Solta Medical and Ulthera in the APAC region.

In North America, stated Mr. Nippler, "Our focus and early investment with our direct sales team in the United States, plus our imminent entry into Canada, will help us become the treatment of choice in the current market of wrinkle treatment options."

Regarding Sofwave's expansion into APAC, Mr. Kramer stated, "We are very excited about the potential of this game-changing next generation ultrasound technology for treatment of face and neck sagging skin and are signing up leading industry partners to launch Sofwave in this dynamic region."

According to Mr. Edel, "Sofwave is now offering the perfect product to revolutionize the medical aesthetic market in Europe, and we expect a clear market leadership for Sofwave within the next two years."

As noted by Mr. Scafuri, these executives represent the Who's Who of the industry, and are well known for developing strong sales networks built on integrity and trust. "Each has a successful track record in pioneering new technologies and selling innovative products with good recurring revenue streams," he said. "They've all created high performance sales organizations that support the customer and are experts at forming alliances with the major distributors."

About Sofwave Medical Ltd.

SofWave Medical Ltd. implements a novel approach to wrinkle reduction using proprietary Fractional Ultrasound. SofWave Medical's breakthrough technology brings a new option to non-invasive aesthetic treatments, providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

