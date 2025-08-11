Softwear Automation Secures $20 Million in Series B1 Funding Round Led by Strategic Partnership with BESTSELLER

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Softwear Automation, the pioneer in autonomous sewing technology, today announced the successful close of its $20 million Series B1 funding round, marking a major milestone in its mission to revolutionize sewn goods manufacturing. The round was led by a strategic investment from BESTSELLER, the Danish fashion company behind brands such as JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, and ONLY. The investment was made through Invest FWD, BESTSELLER's dedicated innovation and investment platform for advancing sustainability in the fashion industry. Current investors (including CTW Venture Partners, SRI Capital, MacDonald Ventures) also participated in the financing.

As part of the collaboration between Softwear Automation and BESTSELLER , CFO Thomas Børglum Jensen, on behalf of BESTSELLER, joins the board of Softwear Automation. This at a time of rapid progress towards commercialization of Softwear's fully automated SEWBOT® worklines.

"This partnership with BESTSELLER and the support from Invest FWD are not just a vote of confidence in our technology — they are a powerful catalyst for the future of on-demand, localized, and more sustainable apparel manufacturing," said Palaniswamy "Raj" Rajan, Chairman and CEO of Softwear Automation.

Softwear Automation's patented SEWBOT® technology delivers a fully autonomous sewing solution, enabling sewn products to be made closer to the consumer, with radically reduced waste, faster cycle times, and superior cost-efficiency. This funding round will accelerate the company's expansion into new product categories and geographies, deepen its R&D capabilities, and scale its production footprint to meet growing global demand.

From BESTSELLER, CFO Thomas Børglum Jensen added, "At BESTSELLER, we look for innovations that can support progress within the fashion industry, where change is needed. Softwear Automation is helping address some of the key challenges we face across the industry — from speed and flexibility to lowering environmental impact. We're pleased to support their development and explore how this technology can help us move forward."

The partnership supports BESTSELLER's wider efforts to improve its supply chain model with ambitions about reducing environmental impact and increasing transparency.

By leveraging SEWBOT® technology, Softwear Automation and BESTSELLER aim to enable more circular and demand-driven production practices.

With this strategic alliance and fresh funding, Softwear Automation is poised to lead the next era of apparel manufacturing — one where fashion is faster, focused on sustainability improvements, and made closer to home.

About Softwear Automation

Softwear Automation is an Atlanta-based robotics company disrupting the $1.1T sewn products industry with fully automated worklines. Its patented SEWBOT® platform combines advanced robotics, machine vision, and AI/MLto create a scalable, localized, and sustainable solution for apparel manufacturing. For more information, visit www.softwearautomation.com .

About BESTSELLER and Invest FWD

BESTSELLER is a family-owned international fashion company with brands sold in more than 70 markets worldwide. Invest FWD is BESTSELLER's innovation platform and investment arm, focused on accelerating sustainable transformation across the fashion value chain. Learn more at www.bestseller.com .

