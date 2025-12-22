SoftwareOne announces new GenAI multi-agent cost optimization system

STANS, Switzerland, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftwareOne today announced it has launched a new GenAI multi-agent cost optimization system that helps customers and partners measure and optimize the cost, accuracy, and performance of their AI agents.

Building on a foundation of deep expertise in both AI and software asset management, SoftwareOne is uniquely positioned to help organizations realize value from their AI investments.

"With a decade of AI experience and more than 25 years in software asset management, we understand both the innovation and the economics required to scale responsibly," said SoftwareOne Co-CEO Melissa Mulholland. "Our multi-agent cost optimization system helps clients deploy the right agents for the right jobs to ensure measurable business outcomes."

AI observability is central to this approach, providing managed services that deliver deep insights into agent behavior and operational impact. By integrating observability into the AI solution stack, SoftwareOne ensures organizations can monitor, analyze, and continuously improve the effectiveness of their AI deployments.

The new system is also underpinned by SoftwareOne's recent recognition as one of the first partners to earn Microsoft's new Frontier Partner Badge, a designation that highlights organizations that place AI at the core of how they operate and deliver value.

While SoftwareOne also builds agents, it focuses on being an enabler, facilitator, and operator of agents, assessing cost, accuracy, and performance to ensure clients achieve the optimal use of AI. By leveraging the multi-agent optimization system, organizations can have a clear understanding of which GenAI model is best suited for them.

