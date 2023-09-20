Software Freedom Day: Softonic celebrates free software classics

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world celebrates the Software Freedom Day, Softonic.com, a leading secure software distributor, spotlights some of the most popular free download applications that have shaped our digital experiences.

In an era of rapid technological advancements, some classics stand the test of time. Adobe PDF, VLC Player, Microsoft Edge, and Google Meet are examples of how free software applications have consistently garnered huge amounts downloads, highlighting their enduring appeal and capacity to adapt to market changes.

Microsoft Edge, the web browser from Microsoft, has experienced a significant surge in downloads on Softonic's platform, with 380,115 new users in the first eight months of 2023, This marks an increase of 24% in comparison with the previous year.

Adobe PDF, the cornerstone of digital document management, has recorded 436,532 downloads from Softonic's platform from January to August 2022, with 68% of male users. This iconic software maintains its status as the go-to solution for document creation and sharing.

VLC Player, a household name for media enthusiasts, has seen a remarkable 2,252,507 downloads in the same period. Interestingly, 42% of its users are female, emphasizing its broad appeal across gender lines.

As remote collaboration became a necessity, Google Meet became popular by offering a seamless virtual meeting experience. Its utility remains undeniable in 2023, with 9,243 users continuing to rely on it for virtual connectivity.

According to Ferran Gavin, Director of Catalog and Traffic of Softonic, "Software Freedom Day is not just about celebrating the principles of open-source software but also acknowledging the enduring appeal of iconic free applications like Adobe PDF, VLC Player, Microsoft Edge, and Google Meet. These applications have been the pillars of productivity, creativity, and communication for users across the globe, transcending gender and technological boundaries."

About Softonic

Softonic is a leading technology company specializing in secure software distribution. The firm operates the world's leading secure software distribution platform Softonic.com. The platform, currently available in 17 languages, categorises, evaluates, and distributes over 500,000 Windows, Android, and Mac programmes and solutions worldwide. Every month, over 75 million people use Softonic.com due to its robust quality control checks which help users download virus-free software.

Founded in Barcelona in 1997, Softonic is also behind other initiatives including GHacks, a portal for IT users, and Digital Trends, a technology news site. The company currently employs over 130 people from 23 countries.

SOURCE Softonic