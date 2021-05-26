Software Delivery Leader Harness Expands Global Reach With New R&D Offices in Belfast and Belgrade

New hires: former Cloudera exec Stephen Line to oversee commercial operations, former Puppet exec Nick Smyth to lead R&D

LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the leading platform for software delivery, today announced an expanded presence for the European market with two new research and development offices in Belfast and Belgrade. The San Francisco-based software delivery platform will welcome more than 30 engineers across both offices, joining forces with its existing commercial hub in London. In addition, the company welcomes two key senior leadership hires to spearhead their efforts. Former Cloudera executive, Stephen Line will oversee commercial operations as VP & GM of EMEA and Nick Smyth, previously VP of Engineering at Puppet, joins as VP of Engineering for Harness, based in Belfast.

Pressure has never been higher for developers at companies of all sizes to deliver software quickly and flawlessly. Since 2017, Harness has provided U.S. customers with unmatched speed, security, ease-of-use and scalability via a platform that empowers engineers to focus on delivering innovation, rather than manually building software delivery pipelines. With this move, Harness is reiterating the importance of the this market and bringing its unrivaled service closer to its European customers, which include Openbank, Metrikus, UK Home Office, and Advanced. The company has strategically placed the offices in Belfast and Belgrade as centers for innovation, attracting high quality engineering talent.

"In our latest funding round, we knew one of our biggest investments would be the European market. Our mission is to deliver next-generation software faster than ever, regardless of location or company size," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder, Harness. "We're delivering on that promise, welcoming both Stephen and Nick as experienced leaders with local expertise on how to get our platform into the hands of developers who critically need it, and building them a global team of R&D engineers to make it possible."

According to IDC , by 2021, 80% of European organisations will adopt DevOps but only 10% will excel at accelerated performance and delivery cycles. Moreover, by 2024 companies shipping code to production daily is expected to jump from 3% in 2019 to 40%.

"The opportunity that Harness has in the European market is significant. By increasing our R&D, we will bring new and revolutionary products that help organisations be as effective with software delivery as the largest and most dynamic global tech companies like Apple, Facebook and Netflix," said Nick Smyth, VP of Engineering for Harness. "Our customers can expect an 'always on' service, whether they are in the US, India, UK, France, Germany, Nordics, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, or Israel."

"Harness' UK commercial and US engineering teams have been a delight to work with. The support they've provided us and the effort their teams have put into building a seamless product are very clear," said Sam Hall, head of technology at Metrikus. "We found them to be exceptionally reactive and helpful, and the addition of local engineering support will make it even easier to implement new features and integrations into our operations."

Harness will invest, support and expand into new cities throughout the EMEA region this year. It will also expand existing teams and will include commercial teams based in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Munich. The company's annual user conference, Unscripted, happening June 16-17, 2021 will usher in multiple new developer capabilities available immediately to EMEA customers. For more information about how companies can deliver next-generation software visit harness.io and for additional details on Unscripted or to sign up for the event, see here .

About Harness

Based in San Francisco, Harness is the only end-to-end platform for complete software delivery designed to provide a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness customers include NCR, Kohl's, Discover Financial, Nationwide Insurance and McAfee. Follow Harness on Twitter or try Harness for free at harness.io .

