Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market worth $21.67 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Software-defined Wide Area Network Market is expected to grow to USD 21.67 billion by 2030 from USD 7.91 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 22.3%, from 2025 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market"

260 – Tables

55 – Figures

280 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=53110642

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for the years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments covered By offering, organization size, end user, and region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Cisco (US), HPE (US), Nokia (Finland), Broadcom (US), Fortinet (US), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), Tibco Software (US), Ciena (US), Epsilon Telecommunications (US), Palto Alto Networks (US), Riverbed Technology (US), Ericsson (Sweden), BT (UK), Colt Technology Services (UK), NEC Corporation (Japan), Tata Communications (India), Martello Technologies (Canada), Arelion (Sweden), Aryaka (US), FlexiWAN (Israel), Cato Networks (Israel), Nour Global (Saudi Arabia), Sencinet (Brazil), MVM Telecom (Brazil), InterNexa (Colombia), FatPipe Networks (US), Lavelle Networks (India), and Bigleaf Networks (US)

The growth of hybrid work, cloud-native operations, and regulatory pressure is transforming SD-WAN into a vital enabler of business continuity, real-time performance, and digital resilience. Modern SD-WAN platforms now integrate AI-driven traffic optimization, zero-trust policy enforcement, and full-stack observability, allowing enterprises to manage complex networks with precision and speed. DHL, for instance, deployed SD-WAN across over 3,000 sites globally, reducing application downtime by 35% and improving cross-border logistics coordination through intelligent traffic steering. In India, NTPC integrated SD-WAN with IoT-based systems at 12 thermal power plants to enable secure, real-time monitoring of energy output and emissions, cutting incident response times by over 40%.

In the BFSI sector, Axis Bank implemented a secure SD-WAN framework across 5,000+ branches, achieving 25% faster onboarding of new locations and enabling consistent policy enforcement for customer-facing applications. Additionally, more than 60% of enterprises using SD-WAN report measurable improvements in cloud application performance and operational visibility within the first year of deployment. These outcomes illustrate that SD-WAN is no longer just a network upgrade; it is becoming central to how enterprises drive uptime, scale securely, and meet compliance goals across distributed environments. As edge sites proliferate and workload distribution intensifies, the demand for integrated, intelligent SD-WAN frameworks is expected to grow rapidly.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=53110642

Service offering segment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

Within the SD-WAN landscape, professional and managed services, including consulting, implementation, training, and support, are expected to register higher growth over the forecast period. This reflects the growing enterprise need for robust software and appliance-based solutions and for lifecycle support that ensures rapid, secure, and optimized deployments. A strong illustration of this shift is the collaboration between Deutsche Bank and Cisco, where Cisco's professional services enabled SD-WAN deployment across 500 branches, leading to a 40% reduction in rollout timelines and a more than 50% drop in post-deployment troubleshooting incidents. In another case, Ascension Health in the US partnered with Fortinet to integrate SD-WAN appliances across its hospital network.

With tailored training and on-site support, the health system achieved a 60% decrease in misconfiguration errors and a 45% improvement in SLA compliance within six months. This trend is reinforced by recent findings indicating that over 70% of enterprises identify internal skill gaps as a major barrier to SD-WAN adoption. As network complexity increases due to zero-trust mandates, cloud sprawl, and edge connectivity, organizations are prioritizing solutions that are bundled with expert-led professional and managed services, making the services segment critical to sustained growth and performance optimization in this market.

Large enterprises are expected to register a larger market size during the forecast period

Large enterprises are expected to witness a larger share in the SD-WAN Market as they scale digital operations globally and demand unified, secure, and policy-driven networking. These enterprises often operate across numerous sites, requiring software and appliances integrated with professional services such as consulting, implementation, training, and ongoing managed support. Walmart, for example, partnered with HPE Aruba to deploy EdgeConnect SD-WAN appliances across 1,200 stores, leveraging a full suite of professional services. The initiative improved application performance by 50% during high-traffic retail periods and enabled centralized control over all network policies. Similarly, Toyota Motor Corporation implemented Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN across operations in 30 countries.

Cisco's consulting and implementation services were instrumental in reducing configuration lead times by 70% and achieving 95% policy uniformity across its global network. Supporting this, an internal 2025 enterprise network survey from Morgan Stanley indicated that more than 65% of large enterprises now rely on SD-WAN bundled with managed services to streamline multicloud access and enhance security posture. These cases demonstrate how SD-WAN, when combined with expert services, is becoming a strategic enabler for global enterprise resilience, compliance, and agility.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=53110642

North America is projected to register the largest market size during the forecast period

North America remains the largest regional market for SD-WAN, supported by its advanced cloud and networking infrastructure, a high concentration of technology-centric enterprises, and a mature ecosystem of managed service providers. Organizations are adopting SD-WAN solutions that integrate software, appliances, and professional services to meet complex compliance and operational needs. In March 2025, Bell Canada launched a managed SD-WAN service in partnership with Cisco using the Catalyst and Meraki platforms, delivering connectivity to more than 2,500 enterprise clients. Enterprises leveraging this offering reported a 55% reduction in internal project overhead and a 40% acceleration in service activation timelines.

Likewise, JPMorgan Chase implemented Fortinet's SD-WAN across over 4,000 U.S. branches, combining it with managed support services to uphold zero-trust policies and secure multicloud connections. This resulted in a 30% decrease in security incidents linked to misconfigurations. Market patterns also reveal that over 50% of North American enterprises prefer managed deployments in regulated industries such as finance and healthcare. This explains how the region's mature digital environment and readiness for secure, service-backed deployments are reinforcing its leadership in the global SD-WAN landscape.

Top Key Companies in Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market:

The report profiles key players such as Cisco (US), HPE (US), Nokia (Finland), Broadcom (US), Fortinet (US), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), and Tibco Software (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Wi-Fi as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2030

In-Building Wireless Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Data Center Colocation Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Captive Portal Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Managed Network Services Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Get access to the latest updates on SD-WAN Companies and Software-defined Wide Area Network Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg