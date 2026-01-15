Software-Defined Networking Market worth $82.59 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Software-Defined Networking Market is expected to reach USD 82.59 billion by 2030 from USD 35.74 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 18.2% during 2025–2030.

Browse 292 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 305 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Software-Defined Networking Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Software-Defined Networking Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 35.74 billion

USD 35.74 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 82.59 billion

USD 82.59 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 18.2%

Software-Defined Networking Market Trends & Insights:

The market is gaining momentum as organizations adapt their networks to support a mix of on-premises systems and public cloud platforms.

By offering, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

By SDN type, the hybrid SDN segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By application, the SD-WAN segment is expected to dominate the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

The gradual decline in hardware and connectivity costs is supporting broader adoption of software-defined networking (SDN) solutions across global markets. Lower prices for vehicle tracking devices, sensors, and embedded communication modules are making telematics more accessible to fleets of all sizes. As installation and operating costs fall, fleet operators are finding it easier to deploy connected systems across a larger share of their vehicles, including light commercial and small fleet segments.

Improved affordability has also encouraged wider use of connected vehicle technologies that support location tracking, condition monitoring, and maintenance planning. These systems collect data on vehicle status, usage, and operating conditions, helping fleet managers improve visibility and plan maintenance more effectively. As connectivity costs continue to decline, real-time data transmission is becoming more reliable, supporting consistent monitoring across regions. This shift is reducing barriers to entry for fleet digitization and is contributing to steady growth in demand for software-defined networking (SDN) platforms in both developed and emerging markets.

The cloud service providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cloud service providers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as hyperscalers like AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure deploy SDN for multi-tenant isolation and elastic bursting across global regions. SDN overlays simplify VPC peering and enable serverless computing surges, handling exabyte-scale traffic with sub-millisecond convergence. Recent trends leverage eBPF for kernel-level packet acceleration, optimizing NFV chains for 5G user plane functions. Telecoms entering edge cloud partnerships, such as Verizon with AWS Outposts, amplify growth by slicing RAN traffic over SDN fabrics. Cost efficiencies reach 60% via pay-as-you-grow models, making SDN indispensable for hyperscalers chasing margin expansion amid rising energy costs.

The hybrid SDN segment is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The hybrid SDN segment is projected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period, bridging legacy hardware with virtual overlays for seamless migrations without operational downtime. Enterprises adopt hybrid models to integrate BGP peering with EVPN fabrics, delivering L2/L3 services across brownfield data centers. This approach suits gradual modernization, where controllers orchestrate VXLAN tunnels over existing MPLS spines. The IoT explosion at the edge demands hybrid scalability, connecting millions of sensors to cloud analytics via low-latency tunnels. Recent deployments in the oil & gas sector use hybrid SDN for remote SCADA security, preventing lateral movement during cyber incidents. Financial services firms layer SDN security groups over legacy firewalls, achieving zero-trust without forklift upgrades. Growth accelerates with 6G trials, as hybrid supports dynamic spectrum sharing between licensed and unlicensed bands.

Asia Pacific is projected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to record a high growth rate in the software-defined networking (SDN) market during the forecast period, propelled by China's 5G leadership and India's burgeoning digital economy, which mandates SDN for nationwide broadband slicing. Telecom giants like Huawei and China Mobile deploy SDN controllers in Open RAN pilots, achieving 21.7% regional CAGR through massive MIMO optimization. Smart factory initiatives in Japan and South Korea integrate SDN with private 5G for cobot coordination, reducing cycle times by 25%. Southeast Asia's hyperscale builds, including Alibaba Cloud expansions, rely on SDN for low-latency e-commerce during festive peaks. Government mandates for data localization drive hybrid SDN adoption, balancing sovereignty with global interoperability.

Top Companies in Software-Defined Networking Market:

The Top Companies in Software-Defined Networking Market include are Cisco (US), Huawei (China), VMware (US), Dell EMC (US), IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Ciena (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Nokia (Finland), Arista Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), NEC (Japan), Pica8 (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Zeetta Networks (UK), Intel (US), Citrix (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Oracle (US), NVIDIA (US), Kyndryl (US), Wipro (US), NetApp (US), Fortinet (US), Riverbed Technology (US), and Scale Computing (US).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements & collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the software-defined networking (SDN) market.

