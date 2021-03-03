Software-Defined Data Center Market Size to Reach USD 78520 Million by 2026 at CAGR 13.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market is Segmented by Type (Mid-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers), by Application (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, Others), Application (Professional, Amateur): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Data Management Category.

The global Software-Defined Data Center market size is projected to reach USD 78520 Million by 2026, from USD 36960 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2021-2026.

The major factor driving the growth of Software-Defined Data Center market size are:

Growing multi-cloud strategy across various enterprises

The growing need to enhancing infrastructure resiliency and service uptime

Cost benefits associated with network automation and reduced energy usage , able to scale up or scale down based on demand.

Reduced dependency on legacy costly hardware.

TREND INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET SIZE

Cost benefits associated with network automation and reduced energy usage are expected to drive the growth of the Software-Defined Data Center market size. Organizations are switching from the complicated method of hardware procurement and management to the reliable model of Operational Expenditure (OPEX). Expenditure on IT infrastructure forms a large part of the overall expenditure of any company. SDDC solutions can help them reduce expenditure and go a long way towards ensuring overall IT performance.

The increasing need to improve IT agility & minimize IT infrastructure complexity is fueling the growth of software-defined data center market size. Software-Defined Data Center will help to standardize management tools across infrastructure layers, allowing policy-driven provisions and a combination of infrastructure resources to respond more quickly to new IT resource requests. SDDC also enables IT administrators to reduce operating costs in end-user businesses, create a roadmap for the modernization of end-use, and maintain control over provisioning.

Exponential big data growth & increasing need for data storage are expected to increase software-defined data center market size. Presently, different devices and technologies produce a large number of data every second. The sum of digital data is anticipated to rise from 3.2 zettabytes to 40 zettabytes by 2020. The traditional storage options are expensive and less reliable to store this vast volume of data than SDDCs that are more efficient and cost-effective.

SDDC MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the application, the BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest software-defined data center market share during the forecast period. Since BFSI organizations are expected to deal with key issues related to data storage, retrieval, and cybersecurity, together with the management of vast quantities of data that need to be repetitively processed, stored, and replicated, different cloud strategies are being implemented. This continuous transfer of both data protection and scalability to the hybrid cloud world drives the need for SDDCs to simplify and manage IT services through heterogeneous clouds.

Based on the region, the North America region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The North American SDDC market for SDDC systems is now mature, and a large number of new SDDC installations and enhancements to existing data center infrastructure systems have occurred to date. The United States (US) currently holds the largest share in the software-defined data center industry as it is home to major telecommunications giants, well-established vendors, and end-user industries that are continually adapting to new technology to boost business competitiveness and work efficiency.

By Region

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTS

Software-Defined Data Center Breakdown Data by Type

Mid-Sized Data Centers



Enterprise Data Centers



Large Data Centers.

Software-Defined Data Center Breakdown Data by Application

BFSI



IT and Telecom



Government and Defense



Healthcare



Education



Retail



Manufacturing



Others.

