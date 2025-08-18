SOFTSWISS Releases 19-in-1 Market Overview: iGaming in Latin America

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFTSWISS, a global tech provider of software solutions, has unveiled its report on Latin America's iGaming landscape, providing a comprehensive, data-rich guide for operators navigating one of the industry's fastest-evolving regions.

After becoming the first certified iGaming software provider in Brazil and obtaining further approval in Peru, SOFTSWISS has deepened its regional expertise to help stakeholders better understand and operate within the LatAm iGaming market.

SOFTSWISS iGaming in Latam market overview

As the iGaming sector turns its eyes toward emerging markets, Latin America stands out as both a challenge and an opportunity. The newly released Latin America's iGaming Market Overview from SOFTSWISS offers a detailed, country-by-country analysis of the region's regulatory frameworks, market potential, and player behaviour.

What's Inside the Report?

The iGaming in Latin America Market Overview examines 19 jurisdictions, outlining licensing conditions, taxation models, local ownership requirements, and digital infrastructure, which collectively shape the operating landscape. The 2025 edition offers:

Regulatory snapshots for land-based and online gambling in LatAm countries

for land-based and online gambling in LatAm countries Assessments of mobile penetration, payment infrastructure, and demographic trends

of mobile penetration, payment infrastructure, and demographic trends Analysis of traditional betting culture and its impact on online product strategies

and its impact on online product strategies Insights into reforms and their competitive implications

Local experts note that the Latin American market is highly fragmented, with each country presenting its own regulatory landscape for iGaming. From Costa Rica's legal grey zones to Paraguay's border casinos and Brazil's regulatory leap with Law No. 14.790, the report underscores how nuanced the market remains.

Magnho José, President of Instituto Jogo Legal, comments: "Costa Rica's open licensing model has positioned the country as a global hub for online gambling, serving operators from both Latin and North America. Meanwhile, border zones like Ciudad del Este in Paraguay host some of the region's most established land-based casinos. Latin America's market isn't just growing, it's geographically layered and commercially diverse."

Dario Leiman, Head of Business Development in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, shares: "With Brazil's full-scale iGaming regulation now in place, SOFTSWISS is fully ready to operate in the market. In parallel, we've been evaluating opportunities in other Latin American countries. This report is a tool for operators looking to eliminate the guesswork from market entry and make informed decisions."

