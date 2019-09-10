SoftServe Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has published its 2017-18 corporate social responsibility (CSR) report. The report, prepared according to GRI Standards, focuses on the company's ongoing social dimension, highlighting key initiatives and achievements.

SoftServe's CSR report provides a complete overview of the company's initiatives including talent development, empowering communities, and IT education. This included key growth for gender diversity in the IT industry. This growth showed increased female representation at top positions by 10 percent.

Additionally, the company expanded its internal and external IT education initiatives. SoftServe's IT Academy, one of Ukraine's largest educational platforms for students, increased the number of graduates substantially, doubling the number of those hired by SoftServe upon completion of the program. The company also established in conjunction with local IT Cluster members, six external IT programs at local universities, including Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics laboratories.

"Responsibility is at the core of SoftServe's business, and we continue to be committed to using our intellectual, financial, and human resources to achieve this in the social sector," said Taras Vervega, co-founder and BoD member at SoftServe. "Our rapid growth has only expanded our global responsibility, which we are now using to have a greater influence in addressing social issues at their root, and to establish a model for other organizations to follow."

SoftServe's CSR strategy initiatives have led to over 7,000 associates participating in more than 900 educational trainings offered by the company.

In addition to the continual support for IT education, cooperation with local IT communities in all locations of operation, and numerous volunteering initiatives, SoftServe has continued to support its charity fund "Open Eyes." The charity was created with a mission to cultivate a culture of philanthropy and encourage employees to implement their own initiatives. In 2017-18, the fund raised $71,124 for SoftServe associates and their family members dealing with serious illness.

