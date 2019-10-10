SoftServe Joins the Snowflake Partner Network

Partnership pairs big data expertise with innovative cloud-built data warehouse

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, has joined the Snowflake Partner Network. Snowflake , the data warehouse built for the cloud, created the Partner program to provide customers with trusted and validated experts that can accelerate and maximize the benefits of Snowflake.

As a member of the Partner Network, SoftServe will apply its big data expertise and capabilities to enable Snowflake to better implement solutions to its customers to keep pace with the growing demand for data-driven insight, and to solve data analytics challenges.

"Our goal is to constantly advise and provide our clients with the best innovative technologies, including first-class data-driven solutions that can transform their business," said Serge Haziyev, SVP of advanced technology at SoftServe. "Through our partnership with Snowflake, we will pair our big data and analytics expertise with their unique, cloud-built architecture to help organizations scale, and make faster, better business decisions."

Snowflake enables organizations to be data-driven through its cloud-built data warehouse by delivering instant elasticity, secure data sharing, and per-second pricing across multiple clouds. Members of the Snowflake Partner Network are trained and validated partners that implement data analytics solutions using Snowflake across various customer environments.

