SoftServe Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Open Ecosystem

Partner specialization enables SoftServe to deliver innovation as an SAP service provider

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, is now a Partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® Open Ecosystem. Through this partner specialization, SoftServe will provide strategic business consulting to customers through the design, development, implementation, and integration of SAP solutions.

"This partnership is an exciting chapter for SoftServe, as it enables us to bring our world-class innovation and unparalleled cloud expertise to new and existing SAP customers," said Todd Lenox, VP, global alliances and partnerships at SoftServe. "In joining SAP's PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem, we can provide our clients with specialized solutions that address an evolving set of business needs—now with an augmented offering of SAP solutions—to ensure they are well equipped for the digital economy."

The SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem gives members an opportunity to provide consulting and implementation services using SAP's award-winning program and benefits. It provides access to an arsenal of tools and resources that help market solutions and services, build pipelines, and gain competitive advantage. In addition, proven implementation methodologies and tactics that provide content and guidance for project teams are made readily available.

SoftServe continues to work closely with SAP to drive further advancement within the SAP partner ecosystem.

