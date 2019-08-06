SoftServe Achieves ISO/IEC 20000-1 Standard Certification for IT Service Management

Certification validates company's optimization of support for customers in the service lifecycle

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, has achieved the International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission (ISO/IEC) 20000-1:2011 certification, the internationally recognized standard for Service Management Systems (SMS). The ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 covers guidelines for an organization to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve a service management system.

"We started with foundational IT services and are now expanding the scope in which we optimize service management with this certification to better understand the value we deliver to our customers," said Viktor Churak, VP of infrastructure and operations at SoftServe. "Our ISO/IEC 20000-1 certification gives customers confidence in our ability and commitment to provide the best in IT service management and service delivery."

SoftServe met all specified standards and requirements set by ISO/IEC 20000-1, validating support for the service lifecycle, including planning, design, transition, delivery, and improved services. The certification was verified by external third-party auditors Ernst & Young CertifyPoint, a globally recognized certification institute.

