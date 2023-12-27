Softonic kicks off its Digital Transformation by partnering with AI legal suite LinkSquares to elevate its Legal operations

BARCELONA, Spain , Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Softonic , the leading global secure software distribution platform, announces its partnership with LinkSquares, a leading US legal tech company specialised in AI-powered contract management.

This collaboration underscores Softonic's unwavering dedication to innovation and efficiency, perfectly harmonizing with the company's core ethos and values of working smarter and daring to think big.

Farouk Merzougui, VP of Finance and Legal at Softonic, said: "We are now equipped with state-of-the-art technology that enables us to optimize our legal processes. This advancement allows us to make quicker, more informed decisions while streamlining our operations. It's a strategic move aligning with our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation within the industry. As a tech middle-size business, we recognize the importance of embracing innovation, and our integration of AI-based tools underscores our dedication to efficiency, precision, and the relentless pursuit of excellence in all facets of our operations."

In order to stay ahead in the ever-changing technology industry, over the past year, Softonic has embarked in a digital transformation journey that focuses on the optimization of its internal processes and gives more time and space for innovation and strategic thinking.

LinkSquares offers an AI-powered legal management platform. The company, which is headquartered in Boston, has been revolutionising the legal tech industry since its inception in 2015.

Nick Mandonas, Senior Director of Customer Success at LinkSquares, said: "It has been rewarding to partner with Softonic to show significant contracting efficiencies, and improve alignment and workflows across different business functions and their outside counsel. We are excited for the road ahead — and look forward to our continued collaboration with the legal team, helping them to deliver strategic insights and efficiencies, and continue to drive positive business outcomes."

About Softonic:

Softonic is a leading technology company specializing in secure software distribution. The firm operates the world's leading secure software distribution platform Softonic.com. The platform, currently available in 17 languages, categorises, evaluates, and distributes over 500,000 Windows, Android, and Mac programmes and solutions worldwide. Every month, over 75 million people use Softonic.com due to its robust quality control checks which help users download virus-free software.

Founded in Barcelona in 1997, Softonic is also behind other initiatives including GHacks, a portal for IT users, and Digital Trends, a technology news site. The company currently employs over 130 people from 23 countries.