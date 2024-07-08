Softonic acquires Appvizer to strengthen its position in B2B software market

BARCELONA, Spain, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Softonic.com, the world's leading secure software distributor, announces its takeover of Appvizer, which specialises in B2B software recommendations.

Appvizer, which has clients such as Factorial, Monday.com, and Salesforce, attracts 2 million professional users each month. It uses advanced AI algorithms and data analytics to predict the search intentions of professionals even before they begin their search.

The company is also a driving force behind B2B Rocks, the leading European conference dedicated to the SaaS ecosystem which attracts over 3,000 attendees each year.

This strategic agreement benefits both parties. The transaction strengthens Softonic's existing business while expanding into the growing B2B software advisory market. This move aligns with its long-term strategy to integrate businesses that support its mission to simplify software discovery and distribution. The partnership provides Appvizer with access to Softonic's ecosystem of over 100 million unique users, allowing it to leverage Softonic's resources and expertise.

Following a year of solid results, Softonic continues with its growth plan, which is focused on expanding the company's market share and diversifying into mobile and strategic M&As.

Farouk Merzougui, VP of Finance and Legal at Softonic, said: "Softonic and Appvizer have created a powerful synergy. By leveraging our combined expertise, resources, and reach, together we will empower users worldwide to find the best software to meet their needs and achieve their goals. This adds a new discovery pillar for Softonic's business and strengthens our position in the software market."

Colin Lalouette, Managing Director at Appvizer, said: "Our primary focus has always been on delivering an exceptional user experience with Appvizer's advanced recommendation algorithms and in-depth software reviews. Together with Softonic, we will enhance our platform's capabilities and provide unparalleled value to our users. This acquisition is not just about expanding our audience; it is about embracing a shared vision for the future of software discovery and recommendation."

The operation was advised by Wave Partners Ltd, a specialist strategic and M&A advisory firm, and La Tour International, an independent law firm.

About Softonic

Softonic is a leading technology company specializing in secure software distribution. The firm operates the world's leading secure software distribution platform Softonic.com. Currently available in 18 languages, the platform categorizes, evaluates, and distributes over 1 million Windows, Android, and Mac programmes and solutions worldwide. Every month, over 75 million people use Softonic.com due to its robust quality control checks, which help users download virus-free software.

Founded in Barcelona in 1997, Softonic is also behind other initiatives, including GHacks, a portal for IT users, and Digital Trends, a technology news site. The company currently employs over 90 people from 22 nationalities.

About Cloud is Mine (Appvizer and B2B Rocks)

Appvizer is a leading SaaS software recommendation platform dedicated to helping businesses find the best software solutions. Founded with the mission to simplify the software selection process, Appvizer combines advanced recommendation algorithms with expert reviews and user feedback to provide personalized and accurate software recommendations. By offering a comprehensive and user-friendly platform, Appvizer empowers businesses to make informed decisions, streamline their operations, and enhance productivity.

Founded in Montpellier in 2013, Cloud is Mine is also behind B2B Rocks: the premier European conference focused on the SaaS ecosystem. Established as a must-attend event for entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts, B2B Rocks continues to drive the conversation on the latest trends and challenges in the B2B and SaaS landscapes.