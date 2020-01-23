SoftIron Appoints Paul Harris as Regional Director of Sales for APAC Region

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SoftIron Ltd., the leader in purpose-built, performance-optimized, storage solutions announced the appointment of Paul Harris as Regional Director of Sales for the APAC region, opening a new front for the company's custom hardware solutions. The appointment gives SoftIron proven leadership in the APAC region, a hotbed for AI and edge computing deployment.

Harris, a 20-year storage veteran, has enjoyed success in similar leadership capacities across Australia and New Zealand with experiences at Telstra, Volante, Storagecraft and most recently with Nyriad as Head of Sales and Service. He brings a unique breadth of knowledge and expertise to SoftIron with deep experience in vendor, integrator and consumer roles within small, medium and enterprise-level environments and has honed a keen understanding of the market, the channel, and technology.

"The Asia Pacific region is well regarded for its innovative spirit and leadership in advancing new use cases and ways to leverage technology to improve performance, efficiency and ultimately peoples' lives," said Phil Straw, CEO of SoftIron. "We are eager to leverage the vast experience that Paul has garnered through a career steeped in technology innovation, as well as the strong network he has cultivated that will help us to quickly make an impact in the region. We look forward to developing a strong brand presence in the APAC region and drive SoftIron solutions into an area so rich in innovation."

"I am very excited about the opportunity that SoftIron has created in building a robust, unified storage platform for the Edge, IoT, and AI future, built on open source Ceph," said Paul Harris. "The industry at large is becoming aware that on-premise storage requirements are more relevant than ever in a hybrid cloud world, and the need for global resilience of data across multinational geographies with diverse workloads and use-cases means that software-defined storage has come of age. The opportunity to drive SoftIron's solutions into one of the most innovative computing markets in the world is incredible. SoftIron has created hyperscale-ready storage solutions that are thoughtfully engineered for easy adoption and seamless integration into virtually any IT environment that requires a reliable solution with versatility and scalability. I look forward to building success with our customers and partners in the APAC region."

About SoftIron®

SoftIron is the world-leader in purpose-built, performance-optimized, storage solutions from the data center to the edge. The company's HyperDrive® software-defined storage portfolio is built on Ceph; it's custom-designed and purpose-built for scale-out enterprise storage and runs at wire speed. HyperCast™ delivers the best density and value for real-time video streaming. SoftIron unlocks greater business value for enterprises by delivering great products without software and hardware lock-in.

