Softgels Dietary Supplements Market to Surpass USD 358.6 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Preventive Health Awareness and E-Commerce Expansion | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the globalSoftgels Dietary Supplements Market Size was valued at USD 185.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 358.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2032. This rapid expansion reflects the global shift toward preventive health, personalized nutrition, and convenient supplement formats.

Softgels - known for their superior bioavailability, ease of swallowing, and ability to encapsulate both oil- and water-soluble nutrients - are increasingly preferred over tablets and capsules. The combination of rising vitamin deficiencies, active aging populations, and growing online access to nutraceuticals is significantly accelerating global softgel supplement adoption.

Growth Drivers: Preventive Health and Technological Advancements

The global dietary supplement industry is being reshaped by measurable trends that directly influence softgel consumption patterns:

Expanding preventive health market: Over 75% of global consumers now report taking supplements daily or weekly. Preventive health spending is expected to exceed USD 450 billion by 2030 , with softgels accounting for nearly 40% of product launches.

Over 75% of global consumers now report taking supplements daily or weekly. Preventive health spending is expected to exceed , with softgels accounting for nearly 40% of product launches. Higher absorption efficiency: Studies indicate softgels achieve 27% better bioavailability than tablets, prompting strong adoption in high-value ingredients such as omega-3s, curcumin, and coenzyme Q10.

Studies indicate softgels achieve 27% better bioavailability than tablets, prompting strong adoption in high-value ingredients such as omega-3s, curcumin, and coenzyme Q10. E-commerce acceleration: Online supplement sales grew by 28% YoY in 2024, contributing 38% of total softgel supplement sales.

Online supplement sales grew by 28% YoY in 2024, contributing 38% of total softgel supplement sales. Rise in chronic conditions: Increasing cardiovascular and immune-related disorders have doubled the demand for nutrient-rich formulations such as vitamin D, zinc, and botanical-based softgels.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Softgels Dietary Supplements Market"

70 – Tables

66 – Figures

195 – Pages

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Ingredient

The market is segmented into Vitamins & Minerals, Amino Acids, Botanical/Herbal Extracts, and Others.

Vitamins & Minerals dominate with nearly 45% share in 2024 (USD 83 billion) due to strong demand for vitamin D, B-complex, and multivitamin blends.

dominate with nearly in 2024 (USD 83 billion) due to strong demand for vitamin D, B-complex, and multivitamin blends. Botanical/Herbal Extracts rank second (30% share, USD 55 billion) led by curcumin, ashwagandha, ginseng, and echinacea softgels.

rank second (30% share, USD 55 billion) led by curcumin, ashwagandha, ginseng, and echinacea softgels. Amino Acid formulations hold 15% share (USD 28 billion), expanding at 9.1% CAGR as sports and protein supplements gain popularity.

hold 15% share (USD 28 billion), expanding at 9.1% CAGR as sports and protein supplements gain popularity. Other ingredients, including probiotics and enzymes, represent the remaining 10% and are emerging in targeted health and gut-support softgels.

By Application

Based on application, the market is classified into General Well-being, Bone & Joint Health, Immune Support, Sports Nutrition, Heart Health, and Others.

General Well-being products lead with 40% of sales (USD 74 billion in 2024).

products lead with 40% of sales (USD 74 billion in 2024). Immune Support surged >12% YoY post-2023, reflecting increased global health consciousness after the pandemic, contributing USD 35 billion in 2024.

surged >12% YoY post-2023, reflecting increased global health consciousness after the pandemic, contributing USD 35 billion in 2024. Sports Nutrition and Heart Health together account for 20% of revenues (USD 37 billion) and are projected to grow 9.5% annually through 2032.

and together account for 20% of revenues (USD 37 billion) and are projected to grow 9.5% annually through 2032. Bone & Joint Health softgels represent 8% share, driven by aging populations and the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis.

By End-User

The end-user segmentation includes Adults, Geriatric, Pediatric, and Pregnant Women.

Adults form the largest segment, holding 65% market share (USD 120 billion in 2024), primarily due to lifestyle-related deficiencies.

form the largest segment, holding 65% market share (USD 120 billion in 2024), primarily due to lifestyle-related deficiencies. Geriatric consumers represent 20% of demand (USD 37 billion), supported by active aging and joint-support supplement use.

represent 20% of demand (USD 37 billion), supported by active aging and joint-support supplement use. Pediatric and prenatal segments together contribute 15% (USD 28 billion), with rapid growth in DHA, folic acid, and multinutrient softgels.

By Distribution Channel

The market is divided into Online and Offline channels.

Offline retail (pharmacies, health & wellness stores, supermarkets) commanded 62% share (USD 115 billion in 2024).

(pharmacies, health & wellness stores, supermarkets) commanded (USD 115 billion in 2024). Online sales, however, are expanding at >10.8% CAGR and expected to surpass USD 150 billion by 2032, driven by subscription-based models and direct-to-consumer nutraceutical platforms.

Regional Overview: United States and Japan Lead Demand Surge

United States

The United States accounted for 38% of the global market in 2024 (USD 70 billion), positioning it as the world's largest softgel dietary supplements market.

The number of supplement-using adults in the U.S. exceeded 65% in 2024 , with the vitamin D and multivitamin segments showing >9% annual growth.

, with the vitamin D and multivitamin segments showing >9% annual growth. U.S. online nutraceutical revenue increased by 31% YoY in 2024, driven by major e-commerce channels such as Amazon, iHerb, and brand-owned websites.

Softgel omega-3 and probiotic categories collectively surpassed USD 11 billion in 2024, marking them as leading formulation types.

Japan

Japan's softgel supplements market reached USD 9.2 billion in 2024 and is forecast to cross USD 17 billion by 2032, expanding at 7.9% CAGR.

The aging population (nearly 29% of citizens ≥ 65 years old) is driving high demand for bone, joint, and heart-health supplements.

Japan's regulatory reforms under the Food with Function Claims (FFC) program approved over 1,200 new products since 2020, many launched in softgel formats.

since 2020, many launched in softgel formats. E-commerce share in Japan's supplement distribution exceeded 44% in 2024, outpacing the traditional pharmacy sector.

Competitive Landscape

According to DataM Intelligence, the softgel dietary supplements market is moderately consolidated, with global and regional players competing through product innovation, ingredient partnerships, and clean-label positioning.

Key Players:

Bayer AG | Abbott | Herbalife International of America Inc. | NOW Foods | Glanbia plc | Amway India Enterprises Pvt Ltd | dsm-firmenich | The Nature's Bounty | GSK plc | Rouzel Pharma Pvt Ltd

Bayer AG holds 6.8% global market share, generating USD 12.6 billion in 2024 nutrition segment sales.

holds 6.8% global market share, generating USD 12.6 billion in 2024 nutrition segment sales. Herbalife reported USD 5.8 billion revenue in 2024, with >30% coming from dietary supplements.

reported USD 5.8 billion revenue in 2024, with >30% coming from dietary supplements. Abbott's nutrition division contributed USD 8.9 billion, including adult and pediatric softgel product lines.

contributed USD 8.9 billion, including adult and pediatric softgel product lines. dsm-firmenich supplies 12% of softgel ingredient base globally, particularly vitamins A, D, and E.

supplies 12% of softgel ingredient base globally, particularly vitamins A, D, and E. Glanbia plc expanded its sports-nutrition softgel line, boosting revenue by 9% in 2024.

Collectively, the top 10 companies account for over 55% of global market revenue, supported by extensive R&D, direct-to-consumer platforms, and global distribution networks.

Recent Developments

Abbott launched its new softgel formulation 'Ensure Omega Plus' targeting adults 50+ in North America (Apr 2025).

launched its new softgel formulation 'Ensure Omega Plus' targeting adults 50+ in North America (Apr 2025). dsm-firmenich invested USD 150 million in a new encapsulation facility in Switzerland to meet rising European demand (Mar 2025).

invested in a new encapsulation facility in Switzerland to meet rising European demand (Mar 2025). Glanbia plc acquired a minority stake in an Indian nutraceutical start-up focusing on plant-based softgels (Feb 2025).

acquired a minority stake in an Indian nutraceutical start-up focusing on plant-based softgels (Feb 2025). Herbalife expanded its Asia-Pacific distribution network, registering 11% sales growth YoY (Q1 2025).

expanded its Asia-Pacific distribution network, registering 11% sales growth YoY (Q1 2025). Bayer AG partnered with Amazon and Walmart for automated reorder subscription services (Dec 2024).

Market Outlook and Opportunities

The market outlook remains robust as global consumers prioritize holistic wellness and clean-label formulations.

Vitamin & Mineral softgels will continue dominating, expected to surpass USD 160 billion by 2032 .

will continue dominating, expected to surpass . Botanical softgels projected to grow 9.5% CAGR with Asia-Pacific leading innovation in herbal extract integration.

projected to grow 9.5% CAGR with Asia-Pacific leading innovation in herbal extract integration. Online retail expected to cross USD 150 billion by 2032, capturing nearly half the market.

expected to cross by 2032, capturing nearly half the market. North America and Asia-Pacific will account for >70% of incremental market growth.

will account for >70% of incremental market growth. Custom-formulated and vegan softgels are emerging as premium sub-segments with annual growth >10%.

Conclusion

The Softgels Dietary Supplements Market is transitioning into a high-growth, innovation-driven segment within the global nutraceuticals industry. With the market forecast to climb from USD 185.4 billion in 2024 to USD 358.6 billion by 2032, rising health awareness, e-commerce accessibility, and bio-enhanced formulations are driving exponential adoption.

According to DataM Intelligence, industry leaders that integrate premium ingredients, personalized nutrition, and digital distribution channels are set to command the next wave of growth in the softgel supplement market worldwide.

