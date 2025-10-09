Softgel Capsules Market Size to Reach US$ 14.1 Billion by 2032, Growing at 6.3% CAGR Amid Rising Health Awareness | by DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The softgel capsules Market, valued at US$ 8.6 billion in 2024, is expected to reach US$ 14.1 billion by 2032, growing at a 6.3% CAGR. Growth is driven by demand from pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and healthcare sectors, with softgels offering superior bioavailability and convenience. Manufacturers are increasingly producing gelatin-free, plant-based capsules to meet vegan and sustainability trends.

Moreover, the rising preference for personalized medicine and specialized formulations is pushing innovation in the softgel space. Companies are focusing on enhancing drug delivery efficiency, taste masking, and extending product shelf life. These developments, along with growing consumer awareness about health and wellness, contribute to the expanding applications and market growth for softgel capsules globally.

Rising Demand for Personalized Healthcare Drives Growth in Customized Softgel Capsule Formulations

Softgel capsules offer precise formulation customization, enabling targeted drug delivery and accurate dosing tailored to individual needs. This personalization appeals to consumers seeking products that match their specific health preferences. Manufacturers can create highly attractive softgel products by adjusting size, shape, color, and ingredients. Customization enhances consumer satisfaction, leading to increased brand loyalty and higher sales. Consequently, the rising demand for personalized healthcare products is driving growth in raw material demand for customized softgel capsule formulations.

The ability to customize softgels supports the development of specialized supplements and pharmaceuticals for niche markets, such as pediatric, geriatric, and sports nutrition. This flexibility allows manufacturers to address diverse health concerns and regulatory requirements across regions effectively. As consumer awareness and demand for tailored health solutions grow, customization in softgel production is expected to become a crucial differentiator in the competitive healthcare market, driving innovation and expanding market opportunities globally.

Gelatin-Based Softgels Dominate Global Market with 82% Share in 2024, Driven by Stability and Cost-Effectiveness

Gelatin softgels are the market leaders, accounting for over 82% of the global softgel capsule market in 2024, valued at about USD 8.4 billion. Their popularity stems from cost-effectiveness, proven stability, and established manufacturing, supported by companies like Catalent and Lonza. This segment is projected to see significant growth driven by pharmaceutical and nutraceutical demand.

Segment's growth is anticipated to be significant, driven by increasing demand for gelatin softgels in pharmaceutical applications, dietary supplements, and health products. Furthermore, the convenience, enhanced bioavailability, and patient compliance offered by gelatin softgels contribute to their growing acceptance globally. The expanding awareness of health and wellness, alongside rising chronic disease prevalence, further fuels the demand for these versatile dosage forms, positioning gelatin softgels as a vital contributor to the market's future growth trajectory.

Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Lead Softgel Capsules Market in 2024 with Rising Health Awareness and Demand

The vitamins and dietary supplements segment led the softgel market in 2024, thanks to softgels' ability to protect vitamins and boost their absorption. Sales of Vitamin C and D supplements rose 89% during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health supplements, including pre- and post-natal products, also grew due to demand for easy-to-swallow, tasteless capsules.

North America Dominates Softgel Capsules Market, Driven by R&D and Health Supplement Demand

North America leads the softgel capsule market due to advanced technologies, major players, and strong R&D investments. The U.S. market grows with rising nutraceutical and pharmaceutical demand, driven by innovative, plant-based, and allergen-free products. Bioriginal's 2023 acquisition of Softgel Co.'s facility boosts North American production and innovation.

The region benefits from well-developed regulatory frameworks that support the approval and commercialization of novel softgel formulations. Increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness, coupled with the rise in chronic diseases, further stimulates demand. Collaborations between manufacturers, research institutions, and healthcare providers are fostering product advancements and expanding market reach, positioning North America for sustained leadership in the global softgel industry.

Leading Players in the Global Softgel Capsules Market

Key players in the global softgel capsules market include Gelita AG (Germany), PB Leiner (Belgium), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Sterling Gelatin and Croda Colloids (India), Italgel S.r.l. (Italy), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), and several others across China, Brazil, Canada, South Korea, and Cambodia.

Recent Developments of Softgel Capsules Industry

In March 2023, Darlings Ingredients Inc. acquired Gelnex, which is a global producer of gelatin and collagen products. This acquisition would give the company the capacity to serve the growing needs of its collagen customers while continuing to serve the growing gelatin market.Thermo fisher launched Tumoroid Culture Medium to accelerate development of novel cancer therapies. In November 2022, PB Leiner established a joint venture with D&D Participações Societárias. Under the terms of this joint venture, D&D Participações Societárias will acquire a minority stake in the shares of the Brazilian plant of PB Leiner (PB Brasil Industria e Comercio de Gelatinas Ltda). The combined strength of the two companies will enable a long-term sustainable offering of a premium product range of beef hide gelatin based on PB Leiner's technology.

