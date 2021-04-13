SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, announces the result of the Public Takeover Offer for CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo")

VIENNA and LUXEMBOURG, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, 22 February 2021, BidCo published the offer document for an anticipated mandatory takeover offer for all CA Immo shares and convertible bonds that are not held by either BidCo or CA Immo ("Offer"). The acceptance period ended on 9 April.

Until the end of the acceptance period 2,413,980 CA Immo shares were tendered for sale, corresponding to a tender ratio of 3.71% of the CA Immo shares subject to the Offer.

In addition, 811 CA Immo convertible bonds with an aggregate nominal value of EUR 81,100,000 were tendered for sale, corresponding to a tender ratio of 40.55% of the CA Immo convertible bonds.

Following settlement of the Offer, BidCo will own 33.20% of CA Immo's outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis (assuming all convertible bonds are converted following the change of control event).

The Offer will be settled in accordance with section 5 of the offer document. The share offer price of EUR 36.00 per CA Immo share and the convertible bond offer price of EUR 138,628.59 per CA Immo convertible bond with nominal value of EUR 100,000 will be paid to the holders of the CA Immo securities tendered for sale no later than 23 April 2021 via their respective custodian banks.

Pursuant to Section 19 para 3 of the Austrian Takeover Act, the acceptance period will be extended by an additional three months for all holders of CA Immo securities who have not accepted the Offer yet ("Additional Acceptance Period").

The Additional Acceptance Period starts tomorrow, 14 April 2021, and will last until 14 July 2021, 17:00 Vienna local time. Settlement with respect to any securities tendered for sale during the Additional Acceptance Period will take place within 10 trading days following the end of the Additional Acceptance Period.

As a reminder, during the Additional Acceptance Period a reduced offer price of EUR 120,937.26 for each convertible bond with nominal value of EUR 100,000 will apply (subject to customary adjustments including for dividends of CA Immo). For additional information, please refer to the offer document and the amendment to the offer document.

