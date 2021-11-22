Sodium Percarbonate Applications in the Laundry Segment to Create US$ 150 Mn Incremental Opportunity by 2031

Demand for Sodium Percarbonate in the Paper & Pulp Industry to Accelerate at 3.1% CAGR through 2031

In its latest market analysis, Fact.MR investigates prevailing trends in the global sodium percarbonate market influencing sales across segments including type and end-users. It also highlights recent developments in terms of new product launches, key growth drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints affecting growth in the market through 2031

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Sales in the sodium percarbonate market are slated to grow at 3.1% CAGR, pushing the market valuation from US$ 581 Mn in 2021 to US$ 670 Mn by 2031, finds Fact.MR in a recent market survey.

Increasing consumption for cleaning purposes in the residential and commercial sectors is expected to augment growth of the market. Driven by this, sodium percarbonate sales is projected to account for 3% of the total demand in the bleaching chemicals market.

The market also will be driven by surging applications in a variety of end uses including laundry, textile, water treatment, and other cleaning purposes. Furthermore, rising adoption in the pulp & paper industry will continue pushing sales in the forthcoming years.

Sodium percarbonate also is used in aquaculture to improve the availability of oxygen in the water and provide a conducive environment for growth of fish and other aquatic creatures. Expansion of pisciculture and the seafood industry will therefore continue propelling growth in the market through 2031.

Demand for sodium percarbonate is expected to remain high in the U.S. owing to the presence of robust textile industry, along with growing trend of coin laundry services across the country. China is expected to follow suit, with increasing consumption of sodium percarbonate for water treatment.

"Growing demand for cleaning and disinfectant products driven by COVID-19-induced health concerns is expected to augment growth of the global sodium percarbonate market. Besides this, increasing adoption of sodium percarbonate for wastewater treatment is expected to bode well for the market over the forthcoming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

In terms of type, the uncoated sodium percarbonate segment is expected to hold around 70% of the total market share by 2031.

Applications of sodium percarbonate in the laundry segment are projected to remain high. Sales of sodium percarbonate in this segment are expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 115 Mn by 2031.

by 2031. Sales of sodium percarbonate in the U.S. are poised to grow at a 2.1% CAGR, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 20 Mn by 2031.

by 2031. The China sodium percarbonate market is anticipated to expand at a 4.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Expansion of the hospitality sector is expected to spur demand for sodium percarbonate for cleaning purposes over the assessment period.

Increasing applications of uncoated sodium percarbonate as a bleaching agent in personal care products is expected to drive sales through 2031.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global market are aiming to improve their product portfolios by focusing on research and development. Apart from this, players are investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their global footprint.

Key Players in the Sodium Percarbonate Market Include:

AG Chem Group s.r.o

Ak-Kim

Evonik Industries

Hongye Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Co. Ltd

JIANGXI UNIC PEROXIDE CO. Ltd

UNIC PEROXIDE CO. Ltd Jilin Shuang ou Chemical Co. Ltd

ou Chemical Co. Ltd JINKE Company Limited

Khimprom PJSC

OCI Peroxygens LLC

Solvay SA

Wuxi Wanma Chemical Co., Ltd,

More Valuable Insights on Sodium Percarbonate Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the sodium percarbonate market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global sodium percarbonate with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Type:

Coated Sodium Percarbonate

Uncoated Sodium Percarbonate

End-Use:

Laundry

Cleaning (Industrial & Household)

Water Treatments

Chemicals

Textiles

Pulp & Paper

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in Sodium Percarbonate Market Report

The report offers insight into the sodium percarbonate market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for sodium percarbonate market between 2021 and 2031.

Sodium percarbonate market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Sodium percarbonate market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

