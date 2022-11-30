Sodium Ion Battery Market to Reach $1.2 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 15.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in use of sodium ion batteries for power storage applications in an array of end-use sectors drives the growth of the global sodium ion battery market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sodium Ion Battery Market by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), by End Use (Stationary Energy Storage, Transportation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global sodium ion battery industry was estimated at $0.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $1.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes.



Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10962

Determinants of growth-

Increase in use of sodium ion batteries for power storage applications in an array of end-use sectors drives the growth of the global sodium ion battery market. On the other hand, high import tariffs on electric car batteries restrain the growth to some extent. At the same time, development of high-end electrolyte and electrode materials has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Lesser demand from the electronics industry impacted the global sodium ion battery market negatively, especially during the initial period of the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, as the demand for energy storage devices in renewable power plants started restoring at a slow and steady pace, the market for sodium ion battery also got back on track. Also, the pandemic somehow triggered the renewable energy reforms and policies encouraging the building & renewable power facilities.

The industrial segment to rule the roost-

By application, the industrial segment held nearly half of the global sodium ion battery market revenue in 2021, accounting for the major market share. This is owing to the fact that increase in temperature due to global warming led major developed and developing countries to phase out thermal power plants and invest in renewable energy sources. The residential segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in awareness among people regarding the utilization of energy storage devices in residential buildings for backup power during emergencies fuels the segment growth.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10962

The stationary energy storage segment to maintain the highest share-

By end-use, the stationary energy storage segment accounted for the major share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global sodium ion battery market revenue. This is because battery storage systems are essential for ensuring a constant and reliable power source. It is also becoming one of the most essential options for properly integrating large amounts of solar and wind renewables into power grids across the world. The transportation segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. Rapid growth in the development of electric vehicles from 2010 to the present and the gradual decline in the production of fuel-based vehicles are the main factors propelling the segment growth.

Buy This Report (182 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ http://bit.ly/3VlLzqD

Europe grabbed the lion's share-

By region, the market across Europe garnered the major share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global sodium ion battery market revenue, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The rapid increase in sales of high-end cars promoted the growth of advanced electric vehicles in Europe. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would generate the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. This is owing to a large number of key players and the availability of manufacturing facilities across the region.

Key players in the industry-

faradion limited

Zoolnasm

Natron Energy

Natrium Energy

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation

CATL

Kishida Chemical

Ronbay Technology

HiNa BATTERY

The report analyzes these key players in the global sodium ion battery market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Trending Reports in Battery Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Absorbent Glass Mat Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Solid State Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Solar Energy Storage Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Traction Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Rechargeable Batteries Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Energy Storage Systems Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Lithium Sulfur Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Lead–Acid Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Solar Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Lithium-ion Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.marketinshort.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research