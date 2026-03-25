Society of Actuaries Announces Clar Rosso as Next CEO

CHICAGO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Actuaries (SOA), the world's largest actuarial professional organization, announced today Clar Rosso as the new chief executive officer (CEO). Last year, the SOA announced the planned retirement of Greg Heidrich who has served as CEO since 2007. The SOA conducted a comprehensive global search in partnership with an executive recruiting firm and search committee. Rosso will begin her role on May 4, 2026.

Society of Actuaries. Clar Rosso, new chief executive officer, Society of Actuaries

Clar Rosso, NACD.DC, CC, brings extensive leadership experience across global professional organizations and the cybersecurity, accounting and education sectors. Throughout her career, she has guided global growth strategies, digital transformation, innovation and executive governance.

Rosso recently served as CEO of ISC2, a cybersecurity professional association, where she led a period of significant growth, increasing membership from 158,000 to nearly 700,000 members worldwide. She strengthened the organization's engagement with international governments and regulators and launched a new entry-level cybersecurity certification that recognized more than 63,000 professionals in 24 months. Prior to ISC2, Rosso held executive leadership roles at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA & CIMA), where she guided global member learning and engagement initiatives and led the organization's market growth in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

"The SOA Board and I are confident that Clar's experience leading global credentialing organizations and advancing professional education will help guide the SOA as we continue to strengthen the actuarial profession, expand our global impact and serve our members," said Dave Dillon, FSA, FCA, MAAA, SOA Board President and Chair. "On behalf of the SOA Board, I also want to thank Greg for his many contributions and years of meaningful service to the SOA and the actuarial profession."

In her role as CEO, Rosso will carry out the organization's strategic plan, which is focused on three key priorities: optimize the candidate pipeline, grow globally, and leverage artificial intelligence to support innovation and enhance member expertise with a variety of professional development opportunities.

"I'm pleased to join the SOA and work closely with the Board, staff and membership," said Rosso. "It is an exciting time at the SOA as global growth intersects with rapidly evolving technology. I look forward to bringing my experience and perspective to continue building on the organization's momentum."

As an active board member and advisor, Rosso currently serves on university and nonprofit boards, including Excelsior University and Cyversity, and focuses on access to education, workforce inclusion, and cybersecurity advancement. Rosso holds a Master of Arts in Special Education from San Francisco State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Rhetoric and Communications from the University of California, Davis. She is Certified in Cybersecurity, a Certified Executive Coach, NACD Directorship Certified®, and has received numerous industry honors throughout her career, including SC Media's Innovator of the Year and the CyberScoop 50 Cybersecurity Visionary Award.

About the SOA

With roots dating back to 1889, the Society of Actuaries (SOA) is the world's largest actuarial professional organization with more than 35,000 actuaries as members in more than 100 countries worldwide. The SOA's purpose is to empower its members to drive solutions to life's financial risks. To learn more, visit soa.org.

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