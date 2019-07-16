Societe Generale Former Head of Global Markets - Daniel Fields Joined Fintech PremiaLab

Mr. Field has over 25 years' experience involving capital markets and corporate strategy. As part of the advisory board, he will be responsible to further scale PremiaLab's ambitious growth strategy, specifically focusing on strategic partnerships, M&A activity and development of the group's presence in the U.S market.

Adrien Geliot, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of PremiaLab said: "The knowledge, expertise and experience that Dan bring to the firm further strengthens our positioning as a capital market infrastructure at the forefront of the transformation of the investment banking and asset management industry. This appointment reinforce the leadership of our organisation in the Data & Analytics and the Risk Premia Marketplace."

The Platform is already providing information on an estimated USD $480bn of assets under management. Used by leading asset managers, insurance companies, pensions funds and sovereign wealth funds, the platform is providing data and analytics solutions to streamline the workflow of institutional investors allocating in this fast-growing market segment.

PremiaLab is the marketplace for quantitative investment strategies collaborating with leading investment banks and asset managers worldwide. With offices in Hong Kong and Paris, the PremiaLab platform offers a unique source of data for institutional investors on the fast-growing market of smart beta & risk premia. Leveraging its unique analytics infrastructure, PremiaLab empowers portfolio managers and asset allocators to conduct advanced strategy screening & peer grouping, cross-asset portfolio factor and risk analysis.

