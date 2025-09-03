Socialsuite Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Deliver AI-Powered Sustainability Risk Management at Scale

New joint solution enables end-to-end CSRD and IFRS compliance by integrating double and financial materiality with risk automation tools.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Socialsuite, a leading provider of sustainability risk management software, today announced an integrated solution with ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation. This collaboration combines ServiceNow® enterprise ESG and risk management capabilities with Socialsuite's AI-powered double materiality (financial and impact) and stakeholder engagement platform to help organizations accelerate compliance and further automate sustainability workflows.

The integrated offering supports full-spectrum ESG risk management—from stakeholder engagement and materiality assessment to reporting and controls—aligning with global standards including the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and IFRS Sustainability Standards.

Partnership Highlights:

ServiceNow customers gain access to Socialsuite's powerful materiality software, offering rapid, AI-enhanced assessments compliant with IFRS (financial materiality) and CSRD (double materiality) requirements.





Socialsuite customers can now deploy ServiceNow ESG Management and Integrated Risk Management (IRM) solutions, helping unify governance, risk, compliance (GRC), and sustainability workflows.





AI integration will connect Socialsuite's benchmarking engine with ServiceNow Now Assist for ESG, enabling automated insights and smarter reporting across ESG and risk domains.





Joint go-to-market and co-marketing efforts will raise awareness of the unified solution through webinars, events, and cross-sell initiatives.

"Organizations today are navigating unprecedented regulatory challenges and growing complexity in sustainability compliance," said Seth Forman, CEO of Socialsuite. "In partnership with ServiceNow, we're delivering a scalable, intelligent solution designed for this critical moment – empowering companies to confidently manage their sustainability risks and obligations with a reliable, streamlined process and platform."

"Our partnership with Socialsuite enhances the sustainability ecosystem we provide to our customers," said Mauri Paz, Head of TPRM and Sustainability Products at ServiceNow. "Together, we are harnessing AI and automation to simplify sustainability compliance, making it smarter, more efficient, and truly impactful."

Socialsuite and ServiceNow have already initiated integration efforts, with a certified solution slated for release soon in the ServiceNow Store.

About Socialsuite

Socialsuite is an AI-driven global sustainability risk management software solution helping public and private companies to identify, manage, and monitor their ESG risks and impacts (double materiality). Visit w ww.socialsuitehq.com

