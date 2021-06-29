Social Media Influence and Rising Popularity of Self Care will Bolster Demand for Beauty Oils: 170 Pages Beauty Oils Market Survey by Fact MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider

- Beauty oils market survey by Fact MR offers in-depth analysis on key factors driving beauty oil sales across various segments, including product, industrial use, and sales channel.

- The report also studies strategies adopted by leading beauty oil market players and gauges the impact of same on the overall market

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beauty oils market outlook remains positive as Fact MR forecasts it to register 8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Growth will unfold at a steady pace, in response to surging application in personal care and cosmetic industry for anti-aging properties of beauty oils and their effectiveness in repairing skin damage and blemishes.

Fact MR predicts the beauty oil sales to gain momentum amid soaring awareness about their benefits and extensive usage in preventing various skin conditions. Social media influence plays a pivotal role in the popularity of beauty oils. Numerous beauty gurus and influencers promote beauty oils on the internet that is heavily driving the market demand.

Beauty oils find application in numerous hair and skincare products such as facial oils, hair oils, and elixir oils. They are becoming a vital ingredient in serums, moisturizers, lip balms, and lipsticks. With spending on beauty products forecast to surge, beauty oils sales will increase considerably in the coming years.

Rising consumer expectation for organic cosmetics and skincare products will pave way for innovations and product development in the global market. Additionally, rising skin and hair concerns such as acne, breakout, discoloration, hair fall, dandruff, and others due to unhealthy lifestyle approach is also driving demand for beauty oils.

Beauty oil demand outlook remains positive as consumers show higher inclination for beauty products containing natural ingredients. Besides this, higher willingness to spend on organic and natural products will continue aiding sales of beauty oils through the course of the assessment period.

"Key players in the market are investing in research and development activities to expand product portfolio. Besides this, they are adopting various expansion strategies to strengthen their footprint in the market," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Beauty Oils Market Study

Beauty oil sales will rise at 8% CAGR during 2021-2031 in comparison to growth at 6% registered between 2016 and 2020

The orange oil segment is expected to register growth at CAGR of 5.5% and is expected to account for market share of 30% over the next 10 years owing to its toxin-free and natural properties. It finds wide application in aromatherapy, lotions, and therapeutic products.

Beauty oil sales via online channels will gain momentum, especially amid lockdown and restrictions imposed across to world to contain COVID-19.

Germany will lead the Europe market as it has the leading beauty and cosmetic market valued at US$ 15 bn . Germans spend more than other European consumers on beauty oils, which will bode well for the market players.

will lead the market as it has the leading beauty and cosmetic market valued at . Germans spend more than other European consumers on beauty oils, which will bode well for the market players. North America is likely prosper in the global market due to presence of key players and increasing consumer spending.

Competitive Landscape

Presence of several companies will render the beauty oils market fragmented. Competition is expected to soar in the coming years. Market players are expected to respond to this by focusing on adopting organic and inorganic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to capture larger consumer base. Beauty oil brands are also investing heavily in product innovation and launch due to rising demand from consumers and to stay ahead in the competition.

Estee Lauder announced on May 2021 , that will now account for 76% of DECIEM Beauty Group Inc.'s shares. Through this Estee will expand its market in verticals under DECIEM.

Some of the key players profiled by Future Market Insights operating in beauty oils market include:

L'Oréal S.A

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Burberry Group plc

Symrise AG

Givaudan SA

Grupo Clarín S.A

More Insights on the Beauty Oils Market

In its latest study, Fact MR offers an exhaustive analysis on beauty oils market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Product

Lemon Beauty Oils

Lime Beauty Oils

Orange Beauty Oils

Mint Beauty Oils

Peppermint Beauty Oils

Bergamot Beauty Oils

Jasmine Beauty Oils

Geranium Lavender Beauty Oils

Lavandin Beauty Oils

Vetiver Beauty Oils

Industrial Use

Beauty Oils for Haircare

Beauty Oils for Skincare

Beauty Oils for Makeup

Beauty Oils for Perfumes

Sales Channel

Beauty Oils for Sold through Modern Trade

Beauty Oils for Sold at Franchise Outlets

Beauty Oils for Sold at Specialty Stores

Beauty Oils for Sold through Online Stores

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into beauty oil demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected beauty oil sales growth between 2021 and 2031

Beauty oil market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Beauty oil market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

