Social Media Analytics Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 54.03 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Social Media Analytics Market Size By Analytics Type (Descriptive, Predictive), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Organizations), By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Application (Competitive Intelligence, Sales & marketing management), By Vertical (Healthcare, IT & Telecom), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Social Media Analytics Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Social Media Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.43% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 7.05 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 54.03 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Social Media Analytics Market to Witness Exponential Growth Due to Increasing Penetration of Smartphones and Digital Technologies

Social media analytics involve gathering insights from social media platforms that can be used for decision-making. Social media analytics provide an in-depth analysis of the social aspects of consumers. It also significantly boosts the revenue for any business. It can also reduce the spending on customer services, increase customer loyalty, and get customer feedback on services and products. Because of such insights, any business can get an exponential competitive advantage. Insights such as the way customers use any product or service and the issues they face can be derived from social media analytics. Various tweets, blogs, comments, and complaints can be used for gaining these insights. It can also be used to introduce solutions based on customer feedback.

The global social media analytics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing use of social media platforms globally. With the increasing market penetration of smartphones and other digital technologies, the market for social media analytics is expanding. Social media platforms are being used for applications such as communication, business, advertising, etc. With the increasing use of cloud-based services, the market for social media analytics is estimated to generate higher revenue during the forecast period.

The key players in the social media analytics market are SAS Institute, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems, Salesforce, Clarabridge, Crimson Hexagon, Sysomos, Brandwatch, Simply Measured, Gooddata, Oracle Corporation, Netbase, and Talkwalker. These players are focusing on key development strategies such as product benchmarking and SWOT analysis to enhance their market position. Furthermore, they are also focusing on market ranking analysis to increase their market share.

In conclusion, the social media analytics market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing market penetration of smartphones and other digital technologies globally. The key players in the market are focusing on key development strategies such as product benchmarking and SWOT analysis to enhance their market position and increase their market share.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Social Media Analytics Market into Analytics Type, Organization Size, Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Vertical, And Geography.

Social Media Analytics Market, by Analytics Type

Descriptive Analytics



Predictive Analytics



Prescriptive Analytics



Diagnostic Analytics

Social Media Analytics Market, by Organization Size

Large Enterprises



Small and Medium Organizations

Social Media Analytics Market, by Component

Software



Services



Managed Services



Professional Services



Support and maintenance services



Consulting Services

Social Media Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

Cloud-based



On-premises

Social Media Analytics Market, by Application

Competitive Intelligence



Sales and marketing management



Public safety and law enforcement



Customer experience management



Risk management and fraud detection



Others

Social Media Analytics Market, by Vertical

Healthcare



Government and Defense



IT and Telecom



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Transportations and Logistics



Retail and e-commerce



Media and Entertainment



Others

Social Media Analytics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

