PALM BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the main trends within Social Media Advertising is the monetization of social networks and messenger apps. The integration of shopping and payment solutions into social networks combined with exact localization will increase user engagement, conversions, sales revenues and performance of advanced targeting. Besides the growth potential in the field of social networks, an integration or proliferation of advertising spaces within messenger apps such as will rapidly increase the revenue potential of current market key players. The Social Media Advertising market is the second biggest market within Digital Advertising. Social Media Advertising is one of the most common forms of Digital Advertising and includes all ad revenue generated by social networks or business networks such as Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn. Ads in social networks can appear as sponsored posts within organic content or besides the newsfeed. A report from Statista said that the worldwide revenue of US$89.5 billion in 2019 is expected to grow to US$138.4 billion in 2025. Statista said: "Thanks to rising internet penetration rates and the ever-expanding popularity of digital platforms around the world, digital advertising has grown to become one of the most important forms of advertising. Nearly 356 billion U.S. dollars were spent on digital advertising in 2020. This figure is forecast to increase at a rapid pace in the upcoming years. According to the latest projections, digital advertising revenue will amount to 460 billion U.S. dollars by 2024.". Active tech companies in the market this week include Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK: TCEHY), Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB).

The report gave an overview on the U.S. market, saying: "The United States is the largest digital advertising market in the world, as the country had the highest revenue in the digital advertising market in 2020 – an estimated 137 billion U.S. dollars. About four out of ten dollars invested in ads in the country were devoted to digital advertising. Digital advertising spending in the U.S. is projected to grow in the next few years, as sources expect the total spending on digital advertising to reach nearly 153 billion U.S. dollars by 2024. In terms of industries, the retail industry invests the most on digital advertising in the country. As of 2019, this particular industry accounted for 22 percent of all digital advertising spending in the U.S."

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY) BREAKING NEWS: Moovly announces Twitter integration - Moovly Media Inc. ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its integration with Twitter. Moovly users can now seamlessly publish videos to their Twitter account via either the Moovly platform or the Moovly Automator.

With 192 million daily active users sending 500 million messages per day, Twitter is a world leader in both messaging and marketing. In 2020, 40% of Twitter users carried out a purchase after seeing it on Twitter. With an average session time of 3.5 minutes, Twitter has shown its ability to capture users' attention. (source: Oberlo, subsidiary of Shopify)

The Moovly platform and Automator allow for simple and immediate video publication on Twitter. This full integration avoids the issue of improper video format on Twitter which appears in the form of a "your media file could not be processed". Moovly's integration dispenses with this issue for its users.

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald said "With a multitude of uses for Moovly on Twitter, we expect significant uptake. Twitter has become synonymous with breaking news and up-to-the-minute announcements and updates. This integration allows Moovly's clients to publish videos to Twitter quickly and simply. This Twitter integration is particularly powerful when combined with our Automator technology, allowing users to broadcast their updates, news and promotions." Read this full release and more news for Moovly at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mvy/

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) recently reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. "We had a strong end to the year as people and businesses continued to use our services during these challenging times," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "I'm excited about our product roadmap for 2021 as we build new and meaningful ways to create economic opportunity, build community and help people just have fun."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operational and Other Financial Highlights; Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.84 billion on average for December 2020, an increase of 11% year-over-year; Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.80 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 12% year-over-year; Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.60 billion on average for December 2020, an increase of 15% year-over-year; Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.30 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 14% year-over-year; Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $4.82 billion and $15.72 billion for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively; Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $61.95 billion as of December 31, 2020; and Headcount – Headcount was 58,604 as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 30% year-over-year.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) recently announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. "2020 was an extraordinary year for Twitter. We are more proud than ever to serve the public conversation, especially in these unprecedented times," said Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO. "We reported a 27% year-over-year increase in mDAU in Q4 2020, reaching an average of 192 million. Our product changes to date are promoting healthier conversations for those who use our service, including advertisers and partners, and we are excited about our plans to continue innovating in 2021."

"We delivered record revenue of $1.29 billion in Q4, up 28% year over year, reflecting better-than-expected performance across all major products and geographies," said Ned Segal, Twitter's CFO. "We made significant progress on our brand and direct response products in advance of the recent relaunch of our Mobile Application Promotion (MAP) offering. Advertisers are benefitting from new ad formats, stronger attribution, and improved targeting, resulting in a 31% year-over-year increase in total ad revenue and greater than 50% year-over-year growth in MAP revenue in Q4."

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK: TCEHY) In a post-pandemic world, researchers at Tencent (TencentHoldings Ltd, 0700.HK), a leading technology company, are making endeavors to maintain high quality media service while easing bandwidth shortage with cutting-edge audio and video technologies.

The quality of video sent over global networks has soared as people demand more vivid and realistic experiences during the pandemic. This requires new standards to match the technology, Shan Liu, Tencentdistinguished scientist and general manager of TencentMedia Lab, suggested in a keynote speech at the MIT-China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum annual summit Wednesday while discussing the future of immersive media and virtual reality.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 before the market opened on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Following the announcement, Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 7 AM – 8 AM Eastern Time on March 18, 2021 (or 7 PM – 8 PM Beijing Time on March 18, 2021) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

A telephone replay will be available from 22:00 PM China Standard Time on March 18, 2021 to 20:59 PM China Standard Time on March 26, 2021. Additionally, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Company's corporate website.

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

