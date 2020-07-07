Social Investing Platform eToro to Offer Commission-free Stock Investing in the US

- eToro is now member FINRA

- Social investing of stocks soon to be available in the US

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eToro , a global leader in social trading and investing, is excited to announce that it is a member FINRA.

Through its US subsidiary, eToro USA Securities Inc, eToro will expand its current US offering from crypto trading to become a multi-asset trading platform enabling individuals to manage a portfolio of traditional assets and cryptoassets side-by-side in a single, easy to use mobile app or desktop interface.

"Globally, we have seen trading volumes on eToro increase by over 200 percent compared to the first three months of last year," said Yoni Assia, CEO and Founder of eToro. "We currently have more than 13 million users around the globe who are actively trading, investing and interacting with our social community."

This membership comes as the Dow and S&P are on track to have their largest quarterly gains since 1998, and the Nasdaq on-track for its best quarter since 2001. Ample opportunities abound in the US stock markets, and eToro has seen trading volumes from the first half of this year already surpass $600 billion.

"Deposits into eToro accounts have grown globally by 300 percent and stock investments quadrupled, compared to the first six months of last year," said Guy Hirsch, US Managing Director for eToro. Hirsch added, "The US market is strategic to eToro, and as a global broker-dealer leader we will continue to expand our investments and offerings in the world's most important financial market, allowing us to offer our unique social trading platform to an even wider audience base that are social media native. This is pivotal in growing our global footprint."

eToro's community encourages the types of interactions seen on other social platforms, and often helps people make better, more informed trades. CopyTrader ™ even lets investors benefit from strategies used by top traders on eToro through replicating their trades across the portfolios of other users - without having to pay management fees found elsewhere.

eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. eToro enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks and commodities to cryptoassets. We are a global community of more than 13 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

Disclaimer: High trading volumes and user growth are not indicative of investment success. Investing involves risk, including the potential for loss of principal. Digital assets are subject to significant volatility and carry substantial risks.

